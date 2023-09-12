Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Ofsted statement for schools affected by RAAC
We know that the situation with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in some education settings is challenging for parents, pupils and school staff.
This term we will avoid inspecting any education setting that is on the Department for Education’s published list of education settings affected by RAAC. These settings will be removed from our scheduling and will not be selected for inspection during the term.
Some settings are not on the list, but are still impacted by RAAC in some way – for example, hosting pupils from schools that have RAAC. We have updated our deferrals guidance to make clear that we will consider disruption as a result of measures taken to deal with RAAC, when looking at inspection deferral.
These measures will be kept under review.
If we have concerns about a school then we may continue to carry out an inspection, in line with our current policy, regardless of their situation with RAAC.
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
A strong foundation in the early years is crucial to children’s success08/09/2023 13:15:00
Ofsted has today published the second part in its series of research reviews drawing on a range of research relating to early years education.
Ofsted to conduct a thematic inspection of regional adoption agencies01/09/2023 12:15:00
Ofsted will visit 6 regional adoption agencies (RAAs) across the country as part of the inspection, which was commissioned by the government.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on serious youth violence29/08/2023 12:15:00
Ofsted, CQC, HMICFRS and HMIP have published guidance for the thematic focus on serious youth violence, as part of their programme of joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs).
Positive Armed Forces training experience marred by ageing and sometimes unsafe facilities23/08/2023 12:10:00
Ofsted has today published its 15th annual report on the effectiveness of care and welfare arrangements for recruits, trainees and officer cadets (OCdts).
Ofsted warns against use of unregistered children’s homes14/08/2023 13:15:00
Ofsted has issued a fresh warning against the placement of vulnerable children, including those subject to deprivation of liberty orders, in unregistered children’s homes.
Ofsted and CQC to review Start for Life services28/07/2023 12:15:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will carry out a joint review of support services for parents from conception until their baby is aged 2 years old.
Consultation on changes to official statistics on independent schools25/07/2023 13:15:00
Ofsted are looking to make some changes to the content of our official statistics on non-association independent school inspections and outcomes in England.
T levels still a work in progress20/07/2023 16:05:00
Today Ofsted has published the final thematic review report on T levels and the T Level Transition Programme (TLTP).