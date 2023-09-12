Ofsted statement for schools affected by RAAC

We know that the situation with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in some education settings is challenging for parents, pupils and school staff.

This term we will avoid inspecting any education setting that is on the Department for Education’s published list of education settings affected by RAAC. These settings will be removed from our scheduling and will not be selected for inspection during the term.

Some settings are not on the list, but are still impacted by RAAC in some way – for example, hosting pupils from schools that have RAAC. We have updated our deferrals guidance to make clear that we will consider disruption as a result of measures taken to deal with RAAC, when looking at inspection deferral.

These measures will be kept under review.

If we have concerns about a school then we may continue to carry out an inspection, in line with our current policy, regardless of their situation with RAAC.