Ofsted to pause national professional qualification (NPQ) inspections

This pause is to align with the Department for Education’s NPQ review and the launch of the early career teacher entitlement (ECTE) in September 2025.

During this time, Ofsted will redevelop the current early career framework (ECF) and NPQ inspection framework to bring it into line with the renewed approach to other education inspections, which began on 10 November.

In spring 2026, we will begin engaging with the sector on our proposed changes.