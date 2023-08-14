Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Ofsted warns against use of unregistered children’s homes
Ofsted has issued a fresh warning against the placement of vulnerable children, including those subject to deprivation of liberty orders, in unregistered children’s homes.
Children subject to deprivation of liberty (DoL) orders have complex needs and require high levels of skilled care and supervision. Too often, these children are placed in illegal unregistered settings without external oversight.
New guidance, published today, makes clear that settings offering children’s home services for children subject to DoL orders should register with Ofsted in England or the Care Inspectorate Wales. The court order does not exempt the provider from being registered. Operating a children’s home without registration remains illegal.
Read the ‘Placing children: deprivation of liberty orders’ guidance.
Ofsted has also updated its guidance on how it prioritises applications to register children’s homes when local authorities need urgent placements for children. This means that providers accommodating children who have been placed by a local authority in an ‘emergency’, children who are subject to a DoL order and/or unaccompanied asylum seeking children, can have their application expedited. However, registration requirements and regulations must be met before a provider is deemed suitable.
Read the ‘Registering children’s homes in an emergency: priority applications’ guidance.
Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s Director for Social Care:
It’s unacceptable that some of our most vulnerable children with very complex needs are living in places with the least oversight; where we do not know if they are safe, or if the people caring for them are suitable or skilled enough to meet their needs.
We know that many children deprived of their liberty are placed in illegal unregistered settings. It is important that providers register and local authorities play their part to ensure vulnerable children are only placed in registered settings.
Press office
8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofsted-warns-against-use-of-unregistered-childrens-homes
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted and CQC to review Start for Life services28/07/2023 12:15:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will carry out a joint review of support services for parents from conception until their baby is aged 2 years old.
Consultation on changes to official statistics on independent schools25/07/2023 13:15:00
Ofsted are looking to make some changes to the content of our official statistics on non-association independent school inspections and outcomes in England.
T levels still a work in progress20/07/2023 16:05:00
Today Ofsted has published the final thematic review report on T levels and the T Level Transition Programme (TLTP).
Mathematics education in schools is improving despite recruitment challenges14/07/2023 11:15:00
Ofsted has published a subject report looking at how mathematics is being taught in England’s schools.
Quality of history education continues to improve but inconsistency between schools remains14/07/2023 10:10:00
Ofsted has published a subject report looking at how history is being taught in England’s schools.
Ofsted launches consultation for inspecting supported accommodation11/07/2023 10:25:00
We are seeking views on proposals for how we will inspect supported accommodation for looked after children and care leavers aged 16 to 17.
Amanda Spielman's last speech at the Wellington Festival of Education07/07/2023 14:25:00
Ofsted's Chief Inspector yesterday talked about her first speech at Wellington, the curriculum and how we inspect, and future challenges and opportunities for the whole sector.
Slow progress on reading education in prisons03/07/2023 13:25:00
Shortages of prison staff and a lack of training means not enough prisoners are able to improve their reading – according to a new report by Ofsted and HMIP.