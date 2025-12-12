Ofsted/CQC report on support for children with SEND not in school – LGA comment

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a report from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission looking at how children with SEND who are not in school full-time are supported

“These findings highlight that reform of the SEND system is needed urgently and is unavoidable.

“It is vital the Government’s Schools White Paper sets out the roadmap to a system that meets children’s needs more quickly and effectively, in their local mainstream school or setting.”

“This also needs to ensure sufficient capacity within the workforce that addresses the current skills shortage.”

Report – Support for children with SEND who are not in school is inconsistent, inspectorates warn