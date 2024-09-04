Ofsted’s Big Listen – an opportunity to rebuild trust and fairness in inspection

The Children’s Commissioner responds to measures proposed by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver to ‘build a better Ofsted’, in response to the results of its survey the Big Listen,

Every child, no matter their background, wants a fantastic education in a school where they feel safe and happy, with the opportunity to make great friends and develop all the skills they need throughout their lives.

This is no different for those with additional needs or particular vulnerabilities – including those in or known to children’s social care.

That is reflected in what I hear from children every day: they want to be at school, they love and appreciate their teachers and if they need extra help, school is where they want to receive it.

Having a strong system of accountability for our education and social care systems, through an independent regulatory body, is therefore vital – so I am encouraged by the proposals set out today by Ofsted. These must be treated as an urgent opportunity to make sure children’s views and experiences are properly reflected.

Parents and carers need reassurance that in all the most important areas – safety, curriculum, pupil wellbeing, staffing and leadership – the school they choose for their child is meeting high standards and can meet, even exceed, the needs of its pupils. And – perhaps most importantly – children need to trust that the fundamental issues of where they live, where they learn and who cares for them are considered with rigour and respect.

Today’s findings from Ofsted’s Big Listen survey show that the inspection system in England is not working.

Instead of being an opportunity to properly reflect the diverse experiences of children’s education, in recent years Ofsted school inspection has become high-stakes and over-simplified. Education professionals told Ofsted in its Big Listen consultation that inspections were ‘punitive, too inconsistent and far too stressful’ – and nearly half said they would be uncomfortable raising concerns with an inspector during an inspection.

The decision to remove one-word inspection judgements for schools is a major step forward. But Ofsted’s role as an inspectorate goes beyond schools. And while the proportion of good or outstanding judgements has increased significantly among schools to 90%, as of December 2023, the same cannot be said for children’s services: only just over half of these (56%) are awarded the top two judgements.

It’s right that the role of school inspection in creating a brilliant education system is scrutinised, but as Children’s Commissioner I want that same level of attention given to inspecting the quality of children’s social care.

I am eager to engage further on many of the proposals shared today by Ofsted to improve the wider system. From better data sharing and improved professional standards for inspectors to more consideration of children’s lived experiences and a drive to keep families safely together where possible, there is much to welcome in principle.

I’m particularly pleased to see a focus in Ofsted’s proposals today on meeting the needs of children with particular vulnerabilities or additional needs and to make inclusion a specific part of the forthcoming ‘report cards’ for schools. I know from my own research that where a child who has a special educational need or disability receives the right support, they can be even happier than their peers.

I’m encouraged by the plans to consult on enhancing the regulation of children’s services, especially with regards to the oversight of children’s homes – but safeguarding must remain the paramount concern, above and beyond the format of an inspection report for these uniquely important settings.

As a former teacher, headteacher and Trust leader, I have experienced all kinds of school inspections and met all kinds of school inspectors. Where done right, it can be a positive and empowering experience, offering validation of good practice and constructive challenge on areas needing improvement.

With these announcements from the government and from Ofsted today we have an opportunity to create a system of accountability for education and care settings that is more open, more positive and more trusted.

Inspections, whether they are judged with one word or with many, need to more transparently and fairly reflect the realities of what children experience every day in their education, their care and their family life.