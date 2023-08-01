Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat accelerates action on water efficiency with new £100 million fund
Ofwat is calling for ideas and input as it develops a new £100m fund to help save water.
The fund is being set up to stimulate a measurable reduction in water demand across England and Wales, for both residential and business customers. The fund will sit alongside sector efforts to halve leakage by 2050 and develop £18bn of water supply infrastructure projects that are currently in progress.
The consultation lays out the regulator’s early thinking on water companies’ role in helping customers to conserve water and invites views on how Ofwat should be shaping this fund for the benefit of customers, communities and the environment for generations to come.
The consultation seeks views on:
- What the fund should focus on, including areas such as dedicated work on behaviour change, use of data-driven insights and the introduction of technologies that promote water efficiency and reduce wastage.
- How we can most effectively bring in expertise from other disciplines and sectors while utilising best practice within the water sector.
- How best to implement the fund, including what governance may be required, and how we can continue to protect customer interests.
As well as being beneficial for the environment, customers can see financial benefits from reducing water use. Water UK estimates a 4-person household could save around £500 a year on their water and energy bills by reducing the amount of water they use.
Paul Hickey, Senior Director at Ofwat yesterday said:
“Securing resilient water resources is of paramount importance. It means following the twin track approach of developing new resources and managing demand for water with equal ambition.
“This fund will enable the sector to accelerate the sort of collaborative and innovative work that is necessary to make progress in this area. By bringing fresh ideas and existing expertise together, we can achieve more resilient supplies, improve environmental protection, and deliver better value for customers”.
This consultation will be the first of two which will allow people and organisations to feed their thoughts and insights into this process. Ofwat plans to launch a more detailed proposal, based on responses in early 2024. Its final approach to the fund will be set out later in Summer 2024 with an expectation for the fund to be operational by April 2025.
Notes to Editors:
- Brits urged to be ‘water savvy’ as small changes could help save almost £500 a year on bills. Water UK: read more.
The consultation document can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-accelerates-action-on-water-efficiency-with-new-100-million-fund/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat issues new guidance to support customers in vulnerable circumstances28/07/2023 09:20:00
Ofwat has launched a consultation on new guidance for water companies setting out how they should support their customers who require extra help in accessing water services.
Water-smart cities on horizon as splash-free paving slabs and roadside pollution filters receive Ofwat funding05/07/2023 10:25:00
A next-generation permeable pavement that allows rainwater to be absorbed by the ground beneath could soon be trialled across the UK in an effort to combat flooding through water-smart cities.
Ofwat delivers decision on executive pay29/06/2023 15:15:00
Ofwat has today confirmed new plans that will ensure customers no longer fund executive bonus payments where they have not been sufficiently justified.
Statement on financial resilience in the water sector29/06/2023 12:25:00
Statement given on financial resilience in the water sector.
Ofwat gives go ahead to accelerate schemes totalling £2.2bn28/06/2023 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday confirmed its final decision to allow 33 infrastructure schemes, totalling £2.2 billion, with work beginning in the next two financial years, from 2023-24.
Ofwat sets out decision on unmonitored storm overflows16/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofwat recently (14 June 2023) set out measures that will penalise companies that do not fully monitor their storm overflows.
Ofwat calls on water companies to act now on open data08/06/2023 16:05:00
Ofwat has today called on all water companies to take immediate action across eight areas to unleash the benefits of open data.
Only 3 in 10 customers aware of financial support available from their water company30/05/2023 13:15:00
Ofwat’s latest cost of living research, published today, reveals not only that many customers are still struggling financially but also that the percentage of customers aware that financial help is available from water companies has hovered around 30% over the last year.
Ofwat launches investigation into Welsh Water leakage performance26/05/2023 10:05:00
Ofwat has launched an enforcement investigation into Welsh Water, relating to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC), following a notification from the company relating to inaccuracies.