Ofwat announces enforcement cases against four more companies in wastewater treatment investigation

Ofwat has today announced that it is opening enforcement cases into four more water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works and networks.

Ofwat has served formal notices on Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent and United Utilities to gather evidence for the investigation. The opening of these enforcement cases follows detailed analysis of information on companies’ environmental performance and data about how often these companies spill from storm overflows. This has heightened Ofwat’s concerns that these companies may not be fulfilling their obligations to protect the environment and minimise pollution.

Opening these four new cases means that Ofwat now has enforcement activities underway against all 11 water and wastewater companies in England and Wales in relation to the operation of their wastewater businesses.

Enforcement cases against Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South West Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water, and Yorkshire Water were previously announced in 2022 with extensive investigations still ongoing. Southern Water remains subject to enforcement monitoring following a previous enforcement case in 2019.

While Ofwat has concerns which it must investigate, opening an enforcement case does not automatically imply the company has breached their legal obligations. Once Ofwat has fully investigated, it will publish details of its findings and, where appropriate, any proposed action to remedy any identified breaches.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said:

“The fact that Ofwat now has enforcement cases with all 11 of the wastewater companies in England and Wales demonstrates how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance. Where we find that companies have breached their obligations, we will continue to act – over recent years, we have imposed penalties and payments of over £300 million on water and wastewater companies. “This is the largest and most complex investigation Ofwat has undertaken. However, Ofwat is committed to concluding these cases as quickly as possible, so that the sector can focus on delivering the £88bn expenditure PR24 will unlock to deliver cleaner rivers and seas. As part of this package of investment £10bn is ear marked to tackle storm overflows with a target to reduce spills from storm overflows by 44%.

Severn Trent has recently announced an ambitious programme to significantly reduce use of storm overflow which Ofwat welcomes. The investigation will consider both current and past performance and reflect on the steps companies are now taking in deciding if and what action is needed.

Notes to editors