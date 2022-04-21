Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat announces new permanent Chief Executive
Ofwat has today announced the appointment of David Black as its permanent Chief Executive, following an open recruitment process.
David Black joined Ofwat in 2012 and was previously Chief Regulation Officer and Board member responsible for leading the PR19 price review. Throughout his time at Ofwat he has been instrumental in shaping and leading the organisation’s efforts to push the water sector to deliver more for customers and the environment. Since April 2021, he has been filling the role of interim Chief Executive.
David Black’s confirmation as permanent CEO follows the announcement that Iain Coucher is the Government’s preferred candidate for Ofwat Chair, succeeding Jonson Cox CBE who steps down on 30 June. The Secretary of State will make the final decision after considering the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee report.
Jonson Cox, Ofwat Chair, said:
“I am delighted that David Black has been appointed as Chief Executive. I have seen first-hand his leadership qualities while he has filled the role on an interim basis. He has the experience, knowledge, and vision to push the water sector to do more for customers and the environment.”
David Black, Ofwat CEO, said:
“Water companies are facing profound challenges and growing scrutiny about their impacts – but they also have some real opportunities to create and provide best value for customers, especially in these difficult times. I am looking forward to working with Ofwat’s new Chair, Board members and the whole of the Ofwat team to push water companies to go further and faster in delivering for customers and the environment.”
David Black’s biography:
David Black was interim Chief Executive of Ofwat from April 2021 and was previously its Chief Regulation Officer and led the 2019 price review, securing significant investment to improve resilience and protect the environment, alongside lower bills for customers. David joined Ofwat in 2012 as Director of Economics and became a Senior Director in 2015.
Prior to joining Ofwat, David held a number of roles in economic consulting, advising on economic regulation, competition and financial economics in the communications and energy sectors. David has also been an economist at Oftel, the New Zealand Treasury and New Zealand Commerce Commission. He has a Masters degree in Economics.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/pn-15-22-ofwat-announces-new-permanent-chief-executive/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat calling on Space, Fintech and Digital sectors to have their say in new Innovation Fund consultation07/04/2022 13:15:00
Following a year-long pilot that has seen more than £43m awarded to cutting-edge innovation in the water sector, Ofwat – the water regulator for England and Wales – is launching a consultation to seek views about how to continue this momentum.
Majority of customers are satisfied with water company services – but many don’t think they are acting in their best interests06/04/2022 15:20:00
While two thirds of people are happy with the water services they receive, only around a third of customers would trust their water company to fix a problem quickly and just over a quarter think companies act in the interests of people and the environment respectively.
Ofwat’s Water Breakthrough Challenge awards £5m to accelerate tech solutions to leaks, pollution and water quality23/03/2022 14:10:00
On World Water Day, the English and Welsh water regulator, Ofwat, has awarded £5.2m to innovative projects using new technology and cross-sector collaborations to improve water quality, reduce pollution and enhance services for consumers.
Thames Tideway licence amended to protect costs of the project after Covid-1917/03/2022 09:25:00
Ofwat has agreed to adjust the licence of Thames Tideway Tunnel, to ensure that the project can be completed after it was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and historically low interest rates. This follows two consultations last year on the proposals.
Five water companies targeted in next phase of Ofwat wastewater treatment work investigation10/03/2022 15:15:15
Ofwat yesterday announced that it is opening enforcement cases into five water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works.
Water companies told to spell out how they’ll protect river health03/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday called on water companies to spell out plans for how they will cut the harm they cause to rivers in England.
Ofwat recommends further investigations into green solutions that could help reduce chalk stream abstraction02/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday recommended that ring-fenced funding continues to be used for further investigations into four strategic regional water resource solutions in England – with two of the solutions helping to reduce abstraction from some of the most iconic chalk rivers in England and another finding a new use for a disused quarry mine.
Ofwat to temporarily increase business retail price caps by 0.49% due to Covid-19 bad debts01/03/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat yesterday published its decision to temporarily increase price caps in the business retail market by 0.49%.