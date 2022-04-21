Ofwat announces new permanent Chief Executive

Ofwat has today announced the appointment of David Black as its permanent Chief Executive, following an open recruitment process.

David Black joined Ofwat in 2012 and was previously Chief Regulation Officer and Board member responsible for leading the PR19 price review. Throughout his time at Ofwat he has been instrumental in shaping and leading the organisation’s efforts to push the water sector to deliver more for customers and the environment. Since April 2021, he has been filling the role of interim Chief Executive.

David Black’s confirmation as permanent CEO follows the announcement that Iain Coucher is the Government’s preferred candidate for Ofwat Chair, succeeding Jonson Cox CBE who steps down on 30 June. The Secretary of State will make the final decision after considering the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee report.

Jonson Cox, Ofwat Chair, said:

“I am delighted that David Black has been appointed as Chief Executive. I have seen first-hand his leadership qualities while he has filled the role on an interim basis. He has the experience, knowledge, and vision to push the water sector to do more for customers and the environment.”

David Black, Ofwat CEO, said:

“Water companies are facing profound challenges and growing scrutiny about their impacts – but they also have some real opportunities to create and provide best value for customers, especially in these difficult times. I am looking forward to working with Ofwat’s new Chair, Board members and the whole of the Ofwat team to push water companies to go further and faster in delivering for customers and the environment.”

David Black’s biography:

David Black was interim Chief Executive of Ofwat from April 2021 and was previously its Chief Regulation Officer and led the 2019 price review, securing significant investment to improve resilience and protect the environment, alongside lower bills for customers. David joined Ofwat in 2012 as Director of Economics and became a Senior Director in 2015.

Prior to joining Ofwat, David held a number of roles in economic consulting, advising on economic regulation, competition and financial economics in the communications and energy sectors. David has also been an economist at Oftel, the New Zealand Treasury and New Zealand Commerce Commission. He has a Masters degree in Economics.