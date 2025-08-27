Ofwat
Ofwat confirms Thames Water penalties payment plan
On 28 May 2025 Ofwat published its final decisions for two enforcement cases against Thames Water. These decisions included imposing two penalties on the company, one of £104.5m from the investigation into its wastewater business, and one of £18.2m from the investigation into dividend payments the company had made.
While these penalties were originally due to be paid by 20 August 2025, legislation sets out that a company can apply to Ofwat to request a payment plan for an enforcement penalty it has received. Ofwat has considered an application from the company and has now agreed a payment plan with Thames Water for the payment of these penalties.
The plan will see 20% of the two total penalties paid no later than 30 September 2025, a sum of £24.5m.
The payment of the remaining 80% of the penalties will take place on the earliest of three possible events:
- 30 calendar days after the implementation of a restructuring of the company’s finances such that there is improved cash liquidity in the business;
- If the company enters the Special Administration Regime (SAR) under the Water Industry Act 1991, 30 calendar days after it exits SAR; or
- A backstop date of 31 March 2030.
Lynn Parker, Senior Director of Enforcement at Ofwat said:
“This payment plan continues to hold Thames Water to account for their failures but also recognises the ongoing equity raise and recapitalisation process. Our focus remains on ensuring that the company takes the right steps to deliver a turnaround in its operational performance and strengthen its financial resilience to the benefit of customers.”
More information relating to Ofwat's wastewater investigation into Thames Water can be found here: Enforcement case in Thames Water's management of its sewage treatment works and sewerage networks
More information relating to dividend payments of Thames Water can be found here: Enforcement case into Thames Water's compliance with its obligations under Licence Condition P30
