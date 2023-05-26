Ofwat launches investigation into Welsh Water leakage performance

Ofwat has launched an enforcement investigation into Welsh Water, relating to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC), following a notification from the company relating to inaccuracies.

Ofwat sets performance targets for companies on leakage and PCC. Companies are assessed against these targets annually and can be penalised or rewarded, depending on their performance.

In November 2022, Ofwat deferred a decision on the progress Welsh Water has made towards its leakage performance commitment, as it sought to understand how the company calculated its reported performance.

Ofwat will not provide further information on the investigation until it reaches a conclusion.

David Black, Ofwat CEO, said: “We are committed to holding companies to account for performance and for sharing timely, accurate, and complete data with us and their customers. We recognise that Welsh Water came to us when it became aware of the issue with the accuracy of its performance data.

“Ofwat’s investigation will consider Welsh Water’s restated performance figures, the circumstances that led to the company reporting inaccurate performance, and what steps it has taken or is taking to address these failings.”

It is understood that Welsh Water is considering how it might remedy the matter with its customers. Ofwat will consider any remedial plans as part of its investigation, and its decision on any further action.

Notes to editors: