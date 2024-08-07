Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat looks to appoint independent Monitor to Thames Water
Ofwat has today published a series of commitments that Thames Water will agree to comply with after it lost two investment grade credit ratings; something all water companies must maintain as part of their licence to operate.
The commitments, subject to consultation, are built around four key elements:
- The appointment of an independent Monitor to report on the company’s progress, including against its transformation plan. The independent Monitor will report back to Ofwat frequently and be entitled to access to company information;
- Developing and delivering a suitable operational business plan to achieve turnaround;
- Taking the steps required to deliver an equity raise;
- New non-executive director board appointments.
The company’s licence breach follows the credit rating downgrades by Moody’s on 24 July and S&P on 31 July. These commitments will remain in place until the company regains two investment grade credit ratings.
David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat, said:
“We are clear that Thames Water needs to remedy its licence breach, turnaround its operational performance and secure backing from investors to restore its loss of investment grade credit rating.
“These enforceable commitments will include our putting an independent Monitor into the business, to report back to us on what is happening to drive meaningful change in performance, and to ensure appropriate expertise is added to their Board.
“We will continue to monitor progress very closely and will not hesitate to take any further action if necessary.”
A consultation on the commitments, ahead of a final decision, is now live and the deadline for responses is 5pm on Friday 16 August.
Notes to editors
These enforceable commitments, known as ‘undertakings’ are offered by Thames Water to Ofwat pursuant to Section 19 of the Water Industry Act 1991. Paragraph 26 of Condition P of the Licence provides that: “The Appointee (Thames Water) must ensure that it or any Associated Company which issues corporate debt on its behalf maintains, at all times, two Issuer Credit Ratings which are Investment Grade Ratings from two different Credit Rating Agencies, other than where Ofwat provides its written agreement for the Appointee to maintain only one Issuer Credit Rating which is an Investment Grade Rating.”
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-looks-to-appoint-independent-monitor-to-thames-water/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Thames, Yorkshire and Northumbrian Water face £168 million penalty following sewage investigation07/08/2024 10:25:00
Ofwat recently (6 August 2024) proposed that three water companies will be fined a total of £168m for failing to manage their wastewater treatment works and networks, as part of the first batch of outcomes from its biggest ever investigation.
Thames, Yorkshire and Northumbrian Water face £168 million penalty following sewage investigation06/08/2024 10:10:00
Ofwat has today (6 August 2024) proposed that three water companies will be fined a total of £168m for failing to manage their wastewater treatment works and networks, as part of the first batch of outcomes from its biggest ever investigation.
Customers and stakeholders have their say on Price Review draft decisions for English and Welsh water companies25/07/2024 09:05:00
Almost 700 people attended two virtual public meetings staged by Ofwat to get the views of customers and stakeholders on the draft decisions on business plans of the water companies in England and Wales for 2025 to 2030.
Ofwat's reaction to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)19/07/2024 12:15:00
David Black, Ofwat CEO responded to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)
Ofwat announces enforcement cases against four more companies in wastewater treatment investigation16/07/2024 13:15:00
Ofwat has today announced that it is opening enforcement cases into four more water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works and networks.
Ofwat sets out record £88 billion upgrade to deliver cleaner rivers and seas, and better services for customers11/07/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat has today proposed allowing a spending package of £88bn by water companies
Transforming treated sludge into green electricity: Ofwat awards trailblazing innovations in latest Water Breakthrough Challenge16/05/2024 15:20:00
An innovative solution to reduce the environmental impact of managing sewage sludge by turning it into a source of hydrogen and low-carbon products is one of the winners of a £40 million competition from Ofwat, the water regulator.
Ofwat proposes Water Efficiency Fund to promote more sustainable water use15/05/2024 13:10:00
Ofwat yesterday published its second public consultation on a five-year £100m Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) to find ways to help people reduce their water usage and save money on their bill. The WEF is set to go live in 2025 and will operate alongside planned work by water companies in England and Wales to halve leakage and develop up to £14bn of water supply infrastructure projects in the coming decades.