Ofwat opens investigation into South East Water following repeated outages

Investigation will consider whether South East Water has complied with its obligation to provide high standards of customer service and support for its customers

First investigation Ofwat has launched on customer-focused licence condition

Repeated outages in Kent and Sussex since November have caused widespread disruption for households and businesses

Ofwat has today opened an investigation into South East Water following a series of supply interruptions which have seen thousands of households and businesses in Kent and Sussex lose their water supply.

The investigation will look at whether, and how, the company has complied with its customer-focused licence condition, which is in place to ensure that companies provide appropriate support to their customers when things go wrong, including during supply interruption incidents.

Tunbridge Wells suffered a sustained outage in November and December 2025. There have been further supply problems at the start of January 2026, caused by freeze-thaw events following the cold snap, and further issues with Storm Goretti causing outages which has led to more than 30,000 homes losing supply intermittently.

Lynn Parker, Ofwat Senior Director for Enforcement, said:

“The last six weeks have been miserable for businesses and households across Kent and Sussex with repeated supply problems. We know that this has had a huge impact on all parts of daily life and hurt businesses, particularly in the run up to the festive period. That is why we need to investigate and to determine whether the company has breached its licence condition.”

Ofwat already has an open investigation into South East Water’s supply resilience to determine whether it has failed to develop and maintain an efficient water supply system. This is ongoing.

