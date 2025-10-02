Ofwat publishes draft determinations for blind-year reconciliation 2024-25

Ofwat has today published its draft determinations to adjust water companies’ revenue and Regulatory Capital Value adjustments to reflect:

the difference between companies’ actual and forecast performance for 2024-25 on their PR19 reconciliation mechanisms; and

the correction of unambiguous errors identified after the 2024 price review final determination.

The draft determinations are subject to consultation until 20 October 2025.

Further information can be found at https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/regulated-companies/price-review/2024-price-review/blind-year-reconciliation-for-2024-25/blind-year-reconciliation-for-2024-25-draft-determinations