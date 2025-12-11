Ofwat publishes final determinations for blind-year adjustment 2024-25

Ofwat has published its final determinations for the blind-year adjustment.

These set out changes to the revenue and RCV adjustments made in companies’ PR24 final determinations to adjust for:

the difference between companies’ actual and forecast performance for 2024-25 on their PR19 reconciliation mechanisms; and

the correction of PR24 final determination unambiguous errors.

The final determinations also set out which price controls these adjustments apply to and whether the adjustments will be made ‘in period’ (applied during 2025-30) or as part of the 2029 price review process (applied from 1 April 2030).

Links to the relevant decision documents are available here Blind year for 2024-25 – final determinations – Ofwat