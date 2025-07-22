Ofwat responds to Independent Water Commission report publication

Ofwat yesterday responded to Independent Water Commission report publication.

An Ofwat spokesperson yesterday said:

“The Cunliffe Report sets out a new direction for the water sector.

“While we have been working hard to address problems in the water sector in recent years, this report sets out important findings for how economic regulation is delivered and we will develop and take this forward with government. Today marks an opportunity to reset the sector so it delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment. Ofwat will now work with the government and the other regulators to form this new regulatory body in England and to contribute to discussions on the options for Wales set out in the report.

“In advance of the creation of the new body, we will continue to work hard within our powers to protect customers and the environment and to discharge our responsibilities under the current regulatory framework. We will also work collaboratively with all our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.”