Ofwat responds to water sector average bill figures
Ofwat’s interim Chief Executive, Chris Walters, responds to this morning’s announcement by Water UK which sets the average household bill figure for 2026-27 in England and Wales at an increase of 5.4% or £33. This is significantly smaller than the 27% increase seen in 2025-26, reflecting the front-loaded nature of the PR24 settlement.
“These bill increases are supporting a record investment of £104bn to deliver long-term improvements to the water sector by 2030.
“By April 2027, we are expecting water companies to have installed more than 8 million water meters in homes to help customers manage their bills; to have replaced almost 3,000km of piping that will ensure customers experience fewer supply disruptions and; reduce sewage spills from storm overflows by 30% from 2024 levels. These are just three examples that will help us reach our collective goal of cleaner rivers and seas, more resilient water supplies, and better services for customers and the environment.
“We will continue to monitor performance and hold companies to account as they progress on this journey. Money received by companies from customers is ringfenced for improvements, so if they do not deliver on their commitments, they will be made to return money to customers in their future bills.
“However, we also recognise that these bill increases may be difficult for some people. That is why we approved a doubling of company support available for customers who are struggling to pay and now, more than 2 million households are accessing this help.”
Notes for editors
- Today’s annual announcement sets out charges by water companies for 2026-27 only. Average bills are an average across all water company household customers, and different customers will see different changes depending on things such as whether they move to a social tariff (i.e. a reduced tariff for those who are eligible) or if they use more or less water.
- Average bill changes for each water company can be seen on the Discover Water website.
- More information on the help and support available for bill payers can be found here: Cost of living – Ofwat
- CCW’s help with your water bill page is also packed with advice and tools including its water meter calculator, Better Off Calculator and social tariff guide.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-responds-to-water-sector-average-bill-figures/
