Ofwat response to 'Shaping the Future of Water Governance in Wales'
Responding to the Welsh Government’s Green Paper on water, Chris Walters, Ofwat interim CEO, said:
“This Green Paper sets the framework for the future of the water sector in Wales, which we welcome. The creation of a dedicated regulator for Wales will strengthen scrutiny and accountability within a framework designed specifically for Wales, marking an important evolution in how companies will be overseen going forward.
“As the Welsh government develops the regulatory new body, we remain committed to the delivery of our core functions and are already working closely with Welsh Government, Defra, Natural Resources Wales and other regulators to ensure that the sector moves towards a more integrated and resilient future.
“Our 2024 Price Review approved record investment in Wales – more than £6.3bn – which will enable major improvements for customers and the environment by 2030.”
