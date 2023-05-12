Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat seeks powers to drive higher standards in customer service across water sector
Ofwat is seeking new powers to take action against water and wastewater companies across England and Wales when customer service falls short.
A consultation has opened on a new licence condition to ensure companies better reflect customer expectations, drive higher standards of customer service and support the full diversity of customer needs.
The new requirement will set out the principles that companies must follow in delivering their services to customers and dealing with problems when they arise.
The changes will mean that each company must ensure:
- customers are well-informed at all stages of the customer journey;
- when something does go wrong, customers can rely on their company to put it right; and
- all customers’ needs are identified, understood and met by companies in the services and extra help they provide.
Together with CCW, the independent voice for water consumers in England and Wales, Ofwat has commissioned research to ensure customer views and expectations are built into the proposal and the consultation is now open to the wider public and businesses.
David Black, Ofwat CEO said:
“In England and Wales, households are not able to choose their water company, so it is crucial that good customer service is not a postcode lottery. We want the powers to enforce that fundamental expectation. People expect their water company to get the basics right and rectify things quickly when they go wrong and to take responsibility and offer compensation when appropriate.
“Companies need to identify and meet the needs of all customers, they need to be clear in their communications and we expect them to work together to share learning that helps to achieve high standards across the sector. Where we see companies letting their customers down, these powers give us the scope to step in and take action.”
The consultation closes on Friday 7 July 2023 and Ofwat will publish the licence change in the autumn.
The consultation document and the customer research are available on our website.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-seeks-powers-to-drive-higher-standards-in-customer-service-across-water-sector/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat to penalise companies for failing to monitor storm overflows09/05/2023 15:15:15
Ofwat has today set out new measures so that companies face penalties if they do not fully monitor their storm overflows.
Ofwat sets out £1.6bn boost for water company investment04/04/2023 13:15:00
Ofwat is proposing to approve the accelerated delivery of 31 investment schemes to deliver benefits for customers and the environment.
Plans for three new reservoirs move a step closer31/03/2023 09:05:00
Ofwat yesterday gave the green light to continue investigation into three new reservoirs, which could supply water for millions of customers.
Ofwat plans tighter measures on water company executive bonuses30/03/2023 17:10:00
Ofwat has outlined new plans to ensure customers do not fund executive bonus payments where they have not been sufficiently earned through the company’s performance for customers and the environment.
Water companies encouraged to be more creative in how they charge customers – to reduce bills and save precious water supplies29/03/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat is calling on more water companies to trial innovative ways of charging customers, to make bills more affordable and help encourage customers to use water wisely.
Water company customers invited to Your water, your say series of public meetings with water company bosses21/03/2023 13:25:00
Water company customers and stakeholders will have the chance to question and challenge water companies’ future plans in public meetings, set to take place online over the next three months.
Ofwat announces new powers on water company dividends21/03/2023 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday announced new powers that will enable it to stop the payment of dividends if they would risk the company’s financial resilience, and take enforcement action against water companies that don’t link dividend payments to performance.
Water companies need to improve long-term water supply plans03/03/2023 10:05:00
Water companies must improve their plans to secure reliable water services in the coming decades, according to Ofwat.