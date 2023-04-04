Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat sets out £1.6bn boost for water company investment
Ofwat is proposing to approve the accelerated delivery of 31 investment schemes to deliver benefits for customers and the environment. The total investment will be around £1.6bn with work beginning in the next two financial years, from 2023 to 2025.
The investments will deliver benefits in three areas:
- £1.1bn to improve over 250 storm overflows and reduce the annual average of spills by 10,000. This includes work to improve water quality at the bathing water site at Ilkley on the River Wharfe and significantly reduce spills into Lake Windermere;
- £400m for water resilience schemes including installation of 462,000 smart meters, and new water resource and water quality projects. In total these projects will deliver and protect 159Ml/d of water supply, helping to increase drought resilience; and
- £160m to help reduce nutrient pollution and support nutrient neutrality at 14 locations –protecting natural ecosystems while facilitating housing and economic development.
In October 2022, Ofwat and Defra invited companies to propose schemes to accelerate investment in water resilience (supply and demand); storm overflows; and nutrient neutrality. Early approval of schemes will help the sector to gear up for a larger investment programme over the coming years and will help deliver benefits for customers and the environment sooner.
These are Ofwat’s draft decisions for consultation. All projects must be started prior to April 2025 and completed by 2030. Ofwat has also identified a further 37 schemes, totalling £376m of investment in the 2023-25 period and £1.5bn overall, that companies can accelerate if they are included in final company environmental plans and address concerns that Ofwat has raised.
David Black, Chief Executive, Ofwat, yesterday said:
“Substantial investment is needed to address the challenges to our water system of storm overflows, river and bathing water quality and drought resilience. We are pleased that we’ve been able to work with companies and identify significant investments which companies can start well before the next price control period. This will bring substantial benefits for customers and the environment and bring them faster. We want to see companies making more rapid progress in delivering improvements, and will hold them to account if they fall short.”
Water Minister Rebecca Pow yesterday said:
“These new schemes will help accelerate the delivery of the urgent improvements we need to protect our environment. It includes £1.1 billion of new investment to stop sewage discharges at sites across the country and will deliver a reduction of 10,000 discharges per year in places like Lake Windermere, the River Wharfe, Falmouth and Sidmouth.
“The investment set out here will also provide an important boost for regional jobs, businesses and local communities.
“It builds on the key commitments in our five-year strategy – our Environmental Improvement Plan – as well as our upcoming Plan for Water to tackle pollution, reduce water consumption and protect our waters.”
We have published more information on the approved schemes and details of the assessment process.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-sets-out-1-6bn-boost-for-water-company-investment/
Ofwat yesterday gave the green light to continue investigation into three new reservoirs, which could supply water for millions of customers.
Ofwat has outlined new plans to ensure customers do not fund executive bonus payments where they have not been sufficiently earned through the company’s performance for customers and the environment.
Ofwat is calling on more water companies to trial innovative ways of charging customers, to make bills more affordable and help encourage customers to use water wisely.
Water company customers and stakeholders will have the chance to question and challenge water companies’ future plans in public meetings, set to take place online over the next three months.
Ofwat yesterday announced new powers that will enable it to stop the payment of dividends if they would risk the company’s financial resilience, and take enforcement action against water companies that don’t link dividend payments to performance.
Water companies must improve their plans to secure reliable water services in the coming decades, according to Ofwat.
As water companies announce water bills for next year, showing an average increase of 7.5%, or £31, Ofwat has called on companies to go the extra mile in supporting customers in need of a helping hand.
Information from Ofwat and CCW, published today, shows that water companies are increasing financial support for their customers, with record numbers benefiting from discounted water bills. However, both organisations are calling on companies to do even more to help in the face of immediate and urgent cost of living pressures.
