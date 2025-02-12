Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat to investigate Thames Water on delayed environmental schemes
Ofwat has today (12 February 2025) announced that it is opening an enforcement case into Thames Water to investigate whether its delayed delivery of environmental improvement schemes has meant that the company has breached its obligations.
Thames Water committed to deliver 812 schemes as part of the Water Industry National Environmental Programme (WINEP) during the period 2020 to 2025. Completing these environmental schemes on time is essential for companies to ensure that they are compliant with statutory requirements. However, as part of Ofwat’s monitoring and engagement, Thames Water alerted Ofwat and the Environment Agency that it will be unlikely to deliver more than 100 of these environmental improvement schemes on time, by 31 March 2025.
Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Enforcement at Ofwat, said:
“Customers have paid for Thames Water to carry out these essential environmental schemes. We take any indication that water companies are not meeting their legal obligations very seriously. Therefore, we have launched an investigation to understand whether the delayed delivery of environmental schemes means that Thames Water has breached its obligations. If we find reason to act, we will use our full range of powers to hold Thames to account for any failures and will require them to put things right.”
While Ofwat has concerns which it must investigate, opening an enforcement case does not automatically imply the company has breached their obligations. Once Ofwat has fully investigated, it will publish details of its findings and, where appropriate, any proposed action to remedy any identified breaches.
Notes for editors
- You can find a link to the enforcement notice here: Enforcement cases – Ofwat
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-to-investigate-thames-water-on-delayed-environmental-schemes/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Average bills 2025/26 press statement30/01/2025 16:05:00
Ofwat’s full statement, following the announcement from Water UK regarding new charges from water companies for 2025/26, Ofwat’s full statement
Ofwat announces details of £400m fund to spur water sector transformation in next five years28/01/2025 15:15:15
The Ofwat Innovation Fund will double to £400 million to support projects that could transform the water sector to meet and solve the many challenges it faces.
Ofwat finds Thames Water has broken dividend payment rules19/12/2024 16:05:00
In October 2023, Thames Water made interim dividend payments totalling £37.5 million to its holding company, Thames Water Utilities Holdings Limited. In March 2024, the company made further dividend payments amounting to £158.3 million from which they received non-cash benefits
Ofwat approves £104bn upgrade to accelerate delivery of cleaner rivers and seas and secure long-term drinking water supplies for customers19/12/2024 13:15:00
Substantial, lasting, improvements for customers and the environment are set to be delivered through a £104bn upgrade for the water sector, Ofwat announced today (19 December)
Ofwat and CCW issue warning after customers whose homes were hit by sewer flooding feel let down and abandoned27/11/2024 16:20:00
New research by Ofwat and the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), that questioned customers whose homes were flooded with sewage, shows wastewater companies must offer more support and better resolve problems when they occur. Some customers were left to clean up the sewage themselves and often compensation did not cover the costs incurred.
73% of bonus payments will not be paid for by customers, says Ofwat21/11/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat has today announced that new rules on exec bonuses and on dividends are beginning to bite in their first full year of operation, in 2023-24 financial year.
Ofwat launches new standards to improve services for customers who need extra help07/11/2024 15:15:00
Ofwat has today set out new standards expected of water companies for how they should operate, grow and maintain their priority services registers (PSR) of customers that need extra help.
Response to CCW report on 2024 Price Review affordability and acceptance07/11/2024 09:15:00
Yesterday, CCW has published a report on the findings of research related to customer affordability and acceptance of the draft determinations published by Ofwat as part of the 2024 Price Review (PR24) process.