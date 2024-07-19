Ofwat
|Printable version
Ofwat's reaction to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)
David Black, Ofwat CEO responded to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)
We look forward to working with the Government as it aims to increase our powers to drive more responsible decision making in the in the Board rooms of water companies, and support us in going further to protect and promote the interests of customers and the environment.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwats-reaction-to-the-governments-plan-for-a-water-special-measures-bill-in-the-kings-speech-july-2024/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat announces enforcement cases against four more companies in wastewater treatment investigation16/07/2024 13:15:00
Ofwat has today announced that it is opening enforcement cases into four more water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works and networks.
Ofwat sets out record £88 billion upgrade to deliver cleaner rivers and seas, and better services for customers11/07/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat has today proposed allowing a spending package of £88bn by water companies
Transforming treated sludge into green electricity: Ofwat awards trailblazing innovations in latest Water Breakthrough Challenge16/05/2024 15:20:00
An innovative solution to reduce the environmental impact of managing sewage sludge by turning it into a source of hydrogen and low-carbon products is one of the winners of a £40 million competition from Ofwat, the water regulator.
Ofwat proposes Water Efficiency Fund to promote more sustainable water use15/05/2024 13:10:00
Ofwat yesterday published its second public consultation on a five-year £100m Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) to find ways to help people reduce their water usage and save money on their bill. The WEF is set to go live in 2025 and will operate alongside planned work by water companies in England and Wales to halve leakage and develop up to £14bn of water supply infrastructure projects in the coming decades.
Ofwat comments on customer payments for Thames Tideway Tunnel08/05/2024 15:20:00
Following the publication of a report in the Financial Times Thames Water customers will have paid £540mn for London’s ‘Super Sewer’ on 27 April 2024.
Customer trust and satisfaction in water companies falling in latest Ofwat and CCW research10/04/2024 14:10:00
Customer research published today by Ofwat and consumer watchdog CCW reveals that the vast majority of people do not trust water companies to do what’s right for the environment.
Yorkshire Water failed customers in Goole – Ofwat and CCW research findings04/04/2024 10:15:00
Ofwat and CCW have yesterday told Yorkshire Water they must provide better customer service, after failing to provide adequate support to residents whose water supply was seriously affected over the course of a fortnight at the end of October 2023.
Ofwat statement on Thames Water's announcement28/03/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat statement on Thames Water's announcement.
Welsh Water to pay £40 million following Ofwat investigation15/03/2024 10:20:00
Following an investigation by Ofwat, which found Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC) data, the company will have to pay £40m to benefit its customers.