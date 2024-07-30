Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
OIM launches study of regulatory restrictions on single-use plastics
Study of restrictions on single-use plastics considers how businesses respond to regulations across the UK internal market.
Since 2011, measures have been brought into force across all parts of the UK to tackle the issue of single-use plastic waste, including plastic bags, cutlery, straws and food and drink containers. Scotland, England and Wales have implemented bans on certain products while Northern Ireland has a plan for future restrictions. Restrictions introduced to date have been introduced at different times but have been similar in substance.
The Office for the Internal Market (OIM), which is part of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has a role to assist the four governments across the UK by providing expert advice and analysis to support the effective operation of the UK internal market.
As such, it is well placed to provide independent and evidence-based advice on the economic impacts of measures to reduce the use of single-use plastics across the nations, which can help with the development of future policy by governments.
The review builds on the work of the OIM’s latest annual report which found that supermarkets have tended to adopt a ‘UK wide’ approach when using single-use plastic items like cutlery, plates and bowls – meaning they adapt to the regulatory environment by using items which meet trading rules in all parts of the UK or at least all parts they trade in, rather than using different products in each nation.
The OIM now wants to hear from a wide range of stakeholders including SMEs and others in the supply chain about their experience of dealing with regulatory changes in relation to single-use plastics. The OIM particularly wants views on how businesses have responded to the changes and the extent to which differences in the timing or substance of regulations have impacted policymaking and innovation across the UK.
OIM Panel Chair, Murdoch MacLennan, yesterday said:
We know that reducing our consumption of single-use plastics – from carrier bags used for the weekly shop to straws in our drinks – is important for the environment. We also know that the UK internal market for goods and services is worth £190 billion a year and green issues are a top priority for consumers, so it’s in everyone’s interest to get the full picture on how national restrictions on single-use plastics are working.
To help us build that picture, we’re inviting feedback from interested stakeholders, including businesses that have experience of regulatory changes related to single-use plastics. This will help us understand how effectively companies of all sizes are able to sell their products and services across the 4 nations of the UK.
The OIM is running a short online survey, which can be found on the single-use plastics project page. This will run until 16 September 2024 although earlier responses are encouraged to help the review get underway. Businesses and other interested stakeholders can also share views by emailing OIM-SUP@cma.gov.uk,
For more information, visit the OIM homepage.
Notes to Editors
- As set out in the CMA’s Annual Plan 2024/25, one of the CMA’s priorities is to ensure that the whole UK economy can grow productively and sustainably, including by helping accelerate the UK’s transition to a zero net economy.
- The decision to launch this study – the first standalone study since the OIM Panel was appointed in December 2023 – was made using the OIM’s prioritisation principles.
- Since leaving the EU, significant powers have returned to the UK and devolved governments increasing the possibility of regulatory differences between the nations. Under the UK Internal Market Act 2020, the OIM’s work helps governments understand how effectively companies are able to sell their products and services across the 4 nations of the UK. It also helps governments understand the impact of regulatory provisions on the internal market for them to consider, alongside their own wider policy objectives.
- The OIM provides expert economic and technical analysis for all the 4 governments on the impacts that differing regulations between the nations have on the UK internal market.
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- All enquiries from the public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/oim-launches-study-of-regulatory-restrictions-on-single-use-plastics
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA actions protect consumers, promote competition and drive growth30/07/2024 12:20:00
2024 marks a decade of the CMA promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour, for the benefit of people, businesses and the economy.
Drivers still paying too much for road fuel says CMA26/07/2024 13:25:00
Increases in retail fuel margins cost drivers over £1.6bn in 2023.
Spreadex and Sporting Index merger raises provisional competition concerns26/07/2024 10:10:00
An independent panel has provisionally found that Spreadex has bought its only remaining rival in licensed online sports spread betting in the UK.
Four major high street banks broke CMA rules26/07/2024 09:10:00
Four high street banks – HSBC, Lloyds, TSB and Allied Irish Bank (AIB) – failed to comply with banking rules put in place by the CMA to help their customers.
CMA signs joint international statement supporting competition in AI23/07/2024 16:20:00
Joint statement signed by EU, UK and US competition authorities affirms commitment to unlock the opportunity, growth and innovation that AI technologies could provide with fair and open competition.
DJ software deal abandoned23/07/2024 10:20:00
AlphaTheta and Serato have abandoned their proposed deal.
CMA secures over £4 million in refunds for Wowcher customers22/07/2024 09:15:00
Following CMA action, Wowcher will change the way it promotes products and services to customers – as well as providing over £4 million in refunds.
CMA sets out dos and don’ts for trader recommendation sites12/07/2024 09:15:00
The CMA is consulting on advice for trader recommendation sites on how to stay on the right side of the law – meaning better protection for consumers.