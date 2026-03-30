Olympia partners with TfL to boost peak-time Mildmay line services

From Monday 18 May, additional Mildmay line shuttle services will run between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush during weekday peak times

Olympia, London's newest entertainment destination, is funding 16 extra peak‑time services per weekday, providing increased capacity to support rising demand on this part of the Mildmay line as well as reducing customer journey times

The additional shuttle services will depart from Clapham Junction Platform 17, with three services in the morning peak and five in the evening peak

Customers will benefit from easier access to the transformed Olympia, set to become London's newest destination for entertainment, culture and hospitality, as well as Westfield London and improved links to other TfL services

Customers will benefit from more frequent services between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush from Monday 18 May, as Transport for London (TfL) introduces additional peak weekday shuttle services on the Mildmay line.

The 16 additional peak‑time services per weekday will increase the customer capacity offered by the Mildmay line on this section of route by 20 per cent in the morning peak and 33 per cent in the afternoon peak.

Global investors Yoo Capital and DFI, who are leading the £1.3bn transformation of London's historic Olympia, have entered into a five‑year agreement with TfL to fund the extra services on this part of the Mildmay line.

Olympia, which turns 140 years old this year, is one of London's most iconic cultural and entertainment destinations. The additional train services will help customers make the most of the transformed destination as it starts opening its new public venues later this year. This will include new hotels, bars and restaurants, a new music venue and the largest new theatre in London in 50 years - British Airways ARC and the British Airways Theatre, as well as offices and public spaces for visitors to enjoy.

The service changes will provide more capacity and reduce crowding, making journeys easier and more comfortable during the busiest times of day. With more services to Shepherd's Bush, customers will benefit from improved connections to the Central line and easier access to Westfield London and other destinations across London.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said:

'This is great news for Londoners. These additional services will provide more capacity, making journeys easier and more comfortable for Londoners. As Mayor, I'm committed to continuing to improve London's public transport network as we build a better, greener London for everyone.'

Rory O'Neill, TfL's General Manager of the London Overground, said:

'We are delighted to have this agreement with Olympia that enables us to start these services from 18 May. It will allow us to introduce more peak services on the Clapham Junction branch of the Mildmay line, increasing capacity and making it easier for customers to attend events at the newly transformed venue. This five-year deal is a significant investment that will help TfL deliver the best possible service to our customers and Londoners using public transport.'

Michael Volkert, CEO of Olympia Estates, said:

'With Olympia soon to be welcoming Londoners and visitors from all over the world, our priority is to make sure that our fantastic new bars, restaurants, hotels and cultural venues, as well as our iconic halls, are easily accessible for as many people as possible. This agreement with TfL is a major step in ensuring our guests are only ever moments away from our corner of the capital, and we are delighted to have been able to play our part in making this happen.'

The new train services will depart from platform 17 at Clapham Junction. Existing services to Stratford will continue to operate from Platform 1. For the latest travel information customer should check TfL Go, Journey Planner on the TfL website or station departure screens.

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