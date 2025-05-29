Ombudsman and Enforcement Conduct Board sign agreement

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and Enforcement Conduct Board (ECB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to aid better investigation of complaints and concerns about enforcement agents.

The Ombudsman investigates complaints about enforcement agents – more commonly known as bailiffs – when acting on behalf of local authorities in England, for example when recovering council tax or parking debts. The Ombudsman makes any finding of fault against the local authority that instructed the agents.

The Enforcement Conduct Board oversees the enforcement industry to ensure people who are subject to enforcement action are treated fairly.

The ECB resolves complaints about poor enforcement practices in England and Wales and shares the learning from complaints to drive improvements across the enforcement sector.

The new Memorandum sets out how the two organisations will work together to ensure people’s complaints and concerns are heard properly. Crucially, both organisations commit to putting complainants' best interests at the heart of the process.

Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between my organisation and the Enforcement Conduct Board. “Although we acknowledge there are some differences in our approaches to complaint processes, we both wish to ensure people complaining about the actions of Enforcement Agents have their complaints handled properly. “Our Memorandum enables us to share some data and makes provision for regular liaison between our two organisations.”

Chris Nichols, Chief Executive of the Enforcement Conduct Board, said: