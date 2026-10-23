Ombudsman comments on CQC's State of Care report

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has today published it's annual State of Care report.

The report assesses health care and adult social care in England. This year's report highlighted inequalities across the system leading to fractured care.

Paula Sussex CBE, Public Service Ombudsman, said:

"The concerns raised by the CQC; fragmented care, lengthy waiting times amid rising demand for services – particularly in mental health, and regional variations in care are all sadly familiar from Ombudsman investigations. Our evidence has found that the root cause of these issues is often the way in which services are designed, organised, and delivered.

“To improve people’s access to and experience of care, we need to see improvements in the way that public services are designed around the needs of people who use them and improvements in the way that their experience of the service can be heard and acted on.”