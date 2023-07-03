Ombudsman comments on University Hospitals Birmingham review

In August 2022, prompting several investigations which uncovered serious issues around the culture and leadership of University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), the National Ombudsman, Rob Behrens triggered the Emerging Concerns Protocol.

The Protocol provides a process for regulators and oversight bodies to share information that may indicate risks to people using services, their carers, families or professionals. This led to NHSE’s investigations into UHB. NHSE recently published its Well-Led review on the Trust.

Our own investigations into complaints flagged serious issues with the Trust and our concerns were further heightened by:

the defensive approach when discussing patient safety issues with us

UHB’s failure to fully accept or acknowledge the impact of our findings from investigations, including an avoidable death

UHB’s approach to the duty of care towards its staff.

Commenting on the Well-Led review Ombudsman Rob Behrens recently said: