Ombudsman comments on University Hospitals Birmingham review
In August 2022, prompting several investigations which uncovered serious issues around the culture and leadership of University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), the National Ombudsman, Rob Behrens triggered the Emerging Concerns Protocol.
The Protocol provides a process for regulators and oversight bodies to share information that may indicate risks to people using services, their carers, families or professionals. This led to NHSE’s investigations into UHB. NHSE recently published its Well-Led review on the Trust.
Our own investigations into complaints flagged serious issues with the Trust and our concerns were further heightened by:
- the defensive approach when discussing patient safety issues with us
- UHB’s failure to fully accept or acknowledge the impact of our findings from investigations, including an avoidable death
- UHB’s approach to the duty of care towards its staff.
Commenting on the Well-Led review Ombudsman Rob Behrens recently said:
“This is another hard read for the Trust and its service users, confirming what I have been saying about patient and staff welfare and the culture at University Hospitals Birmingham. It’s a cause of real discomfort to see that staff are still concerned about bullying, cronyism and the dominance of a clinical patriarchy.
Staff are still concerned about speaking out for fear of repercussions, and the Trust is secretive and defensive. The legacy of defensiveness clearly lives on.
“Ultimately, I want to make sure patient safety incidents are not repeated. We have seen some improvements when working with the Trust, but it isn’t enough.
“The Trust has started to acknowledge its failings and says it is aware of the need to accept accountability and learn from its mistakes. It now needs to back the words up with actions. There must be significant improvements to its culture and leadership, and, above all, the Trust must listen to the voices of staff and patients. We cannot have more tragedies.”
