Ombudsman criticises way TfL changed its ULEZ scrappage schemes

Transport for London has been criticised for the way it has run two significant vehicle scrappage schemes.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found TfL made changes to the schemes without following due process or informing the public. This meant people have spent time applying, unaware their vehicles were no longer eligible.

The schemes were set up in 2023 allowing people in the city to receive a grant to either scrap or retrofit non-compliant vehicles ready for the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

However, TfL failed to tell people about a change it introduced to its scheme for vans and minibuses which meant vehicles with outstanding tickets (PCNs) would not be considered unless the charges were paid or resolved.

In its scheme for cars and motorcycles, the terms were amended without notice so that it would not accept applications from vehicles previously used as licensed taxis in the year before the scheme started.

Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

“We recognise why Transport for London decided to update its vehicle scrappage schemes. But failing to clearly communicate these changes to potential applicants does not reflect the core principles of fair, transparent and honest public service. “We welcome Transport for London’s commitment to publishing any future updates to these, and similar schemes, on its website, ensuring residents are properly informed if and when any changes will take effect.”

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. It also has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case TfL has agreed to ensure there is a formal documented process for determining and approving any changes to the terms and conditions of this and any similar future schemes. It has also agreed to ensure it promptly publishes any changes to such schemes on its website.

Related Content : Transport for London (24 021 232)