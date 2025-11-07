National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Ombudsman criticises way TfL changed its ULEZ scrappage schemes
Transport for London has been criticised for the way it has run two significant vehicle scrappage schemes.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found TfL made changes to the schemes without following due process or informing the public. This meant people have spent time applying, unaware their vehicles were no longer eligible.
The schemes were set up in 2023 allowing people in the city to receive a grant to either scrap or retrofit non-compliant vehicles ready for the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
However, TfL failed to tell people about a change it introduced to its scheme for vans and minibuses which meant vehicles with outstanding tickets (PCNs) would not be considered unless the charges were paid or resolved.
In its scheme for cars and motorcycles, the terms were amended without notice so that it would not accept applications from vehicles previously used as licensed taxis in the year before the scheme started.
Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“We recognise why Transport for London decided to update its vehicle scrappage schemes. But failing to clearly communicate these changes to potential applicants does not reflect the core principles of fair, transparent and honest public service.
“We welcome Transport for London’s commitment to publishing any future updates to these, and similar schemes, on its website, ensuring residents are properly informed if and when any changes will take effect.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. It also has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case TfL has agreed to ensure there is a formal documented process for determining and approving any changes to the terms and conditions of this and any similar future schemes. It has also agreed to ensure it promptly publishes any changes to such schemes on its website.
Related Content : Transport for London (24 021 232)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Leicester rejects Ombudsman recommendation for homeless family placed in B&B for too long07/11/2025 10:25:00
A homeless Leicester family spent nearly 10 months too long in Bed and Breakfast accommodation, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Paula Sussex comments on Hillsborough Law Bill as it is debated in Parliament04/11/2025 09:15:00
Parliament yesterday debated the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as the Hillsborough Law Bill for the first time.
Ombudsman responds to National Audit Office report on School Transport31/10/2025 17:05:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has responded to the National Audit Office (NAO)'s report about school transport, published today.
New guide aims to improve support for children missing education31/10/2025 11:10:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has published new guidance to help councils better support children who are unable to go to school.
West Sussex removed care transport for disabled adult without proper consideration - Ombudsman24/10/2025 11:05:00
West Sussex County Council will be inviting people to get in touch if they think the council's assessment of their needs has left them unable to access their day centre. This comes after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlighted concerns about how the council considered a family’s travel circumstances.
Ombudsman reveals huge safeguarding backlog at London council03/10/2025 09:15:00
More than 500 unread police welfare reports were uncovered during a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation into a safeguarding complaint about London Borough of Haringey.
Ombudsman investigation uncovers significant delays in Yorkshire council’s EHC Plan process25/09/2025 14:15:00
Leeds City Council has been criticised for significant delays in making decisions about support for children with special educational needs.