Ombudsman issues guidance on housing adaptations for Disabled people
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is issuing practical guidance to housing officers to ensure Disabled people’s homes meet their needs.
Following on from the Ombudsman’s focus report on Disabled people and housing, the new Good Practice Guide is designed to help officers in local councils improve their practice when dealing with people who need housing adaptations, often through what are called ‘Disabled Facilities Grants’ (DFGs).
Alterations can include simple changes like handrails or ramps to extensive adaptations like internal lifts or extensions to create wheelchair-accessible bathrooms or extra living space.
The guide includes several case studies drawn Ombudsman investigations to illustrate the difficulties people have faced, and the solutions and remedies recommended by the Ombudsman to put the problems right.
Drawing on the Ombudsman’s extensive experience, the Guide also offers key learning points for officers, including:
- ensuring robust procedures set out expectations for all services involved in delivering DFGs, including timescales, to avoid delay
- communicating clearly and effectively with applicants
- keeping accurate and detailed records, particularly of the agreed works and amount of the grant awarded
- ensuring the completed works meet the assessed needs
- having regard to the additional guidance on DFGs for children
Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said:
“Disabled Facilities Grants can play an essential role in helping people remain in their homes for as long as possible with the best possible quality of life.
“They are often complex, not just because of extensive building work, but also the numerous organisations involved. So it’s essential that councils do all they can to avoid delay, and ensure any work is carried out to adequately meet people’s needs. When it does not, we know this can be extremely stressful for the people involved.
“We are issuing this guide – directly aimed at those officers who work with Disabled people in their homes – to help ensure local councils get things right.”
