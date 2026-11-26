An investigation into repeated failures by NHS trusts to meet their duty of candour has been launched by the Public Service Ombudsman, after finding cases where patients have suffered avoidable harm and organisations have not been open and honest about failings.

Systemic investigation will examine why NHS organisations are failing to meet their statutory duty of candour when things go wrong.

A report will be published next year identifying areas for improvement and sharing learning to strengthen a culture of openness and accountability across healthcare.

In one recent case upheld by the Public Service Ombudsman, a Trust categorised an incident in which a person could have died as ‘low harm’, which means it is not reportable to the Care Quality Commission (CQC). It was only after the Ombudsman’s intervention that the Trust reported itself to the CQC.

The duty of candour is a legal duty in place for more than a decade requiring the NHS to be open and honest with patients and families when something goes wrong that appears to have caused, or could lead to, significant harm.

The Ombudsman continues to uphold complaints in which the duty of candour has not been applied. These include cases involving avoidable deaths and serious incidences that were not investigated properly, disclosed openly, or reported appropriately to the CQC.

The investigation will look into:

the reasons behind inconsistent application of the duty across the NHS,

patients and their families’ experience with health professionals after something has gone wrong, and

how harm can be further increased by delayed, incomplete or defensive responses from healthcare professionals.

The Ombudsman will gather evidence and insight from complainants and families, clinicians, patient representative organisations, clinical and professional bodies, NHS organisations, regulators and oversight bodies. This will be considered alongside evidence from the Ombudsman’s own casework.

A report will be published in 2027 that will identify practical improvements, share learning to strengthen openness, accountability and public trust in healthcare and make practical recommendations to address the underlying cultural issues which lead to lack of candour.

Through its investigation, the Ombudsman aims to support the NHS to implement the duty and improve organisational culture by demonstrating what good candour looks like in practice, identify the barriers that can prevent it, and explore potential areas for improvement including training and communication.

In its 2023 report, Broken Trust, the Ombudsman called for a review of the duty. The Government launched a review later that year. The Ombudsman is calling for Government to urgently conclude the review and publish its findings.

Ombudsman Paula Sussex CBE, said,

"Patients and their families deserve to be met with honesty and transparency, especially when things go wrong. Too many families are left having to fight for answers and accountability. "Many of those who have already been through so much, such as the family of Robbie Powell who died aged 10 in 1990 after systematic failings to be open and honest, were instrumental in bringing about the duty and it must work effectively so they can understand the full truth of what happened. This is fundamental to treating people with dignity and building trust in public services. "Despite being a statutory duty within the NHS for more than a decade, our casework shows that the duty is not always carried out as it should be. We are launching this investigation to understand why, examine the impact on patients and families, and make practical recommendations to support the NHS in making improvements.”

An Ombudsman investigation in June 2026 found a 70-year-old grandmother died avoidably after a series of failures in care by Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Failings by the Trust included not identifying that the patient was in a medical emergency when she arrived, referrals not being made, a delay in admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), lack of review or escalation, and medication not being given or being given when it shouldn’t have been.

The woman had a type of curable lymphoma. Without these failings, it’s likely she would have survived and her cancer would possibly have been cured.

Staff had concerns about the treatment at the time, with one clinician noting that ‘her heart could stop at any point’. The patient and her family were never told of these concerns, and they were not officially recorded.

The Trust agreed to several Ombudsman recommendations including to create an action plan that sets out how it will prevent this from happening again.

The patient’s daughter said,

“My mother worked for the NHS her whole life and before she died, she worked in admin at the hospital that let her and us down so badly. “By raising concerns, I gave them multiple opportunities to have a transparent conversation with us. But they never told us how serious it was or that she was dying. In the end, we were given barely any time to prepare for her death and could not contact other relatives in time to come and say goodbye. It was a horrible experience and the lack of candour from the Trust made the grief and trauma so much worse. “I have worked in healthcare for 25 years and I could see my mother was deteriorating. I was raising concerns and questioning what was happening, but they weren’t listening to us and were telling me things weren’t as bad as I thought. It was only when I read the Ombudsman’s investigation report that I realised my concerns were valid and that staff had the same concerns, they just weren’t being open and honest with us. They made me feel like I was being paranoid and a burden, but they were just fobbing me off."

In a case closed in July 2026, the Ombudsman found a man with a recurrent brain tumour and diabetes insipidus could have died after hospital staff did not administer his essential daily medication for 48 hours.

The man lost over three litres of fluids, developed a high heart rate and blood pressure and became drowsy and confused. He was registered blind, had a history of strokes and because of this struggled to advocate for himself.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust concluded this was an incident of low harm and therefore did not need to be referred to the CQC. The Ombudsman found that records of the hospital’s investigation were incomplete and not in line with its own Duty of Candour policy.

The Ombudsman found this incident caused moderate harm and that the Trust should carry out a new duty of candour review. The Trust has carried out a new review, agreed that the harm caused was moderate and has reported it to the CQC.

During its investigation of this incident, the Ombudsman examined Trust records which showed they had missed the same medication on a previous admission a month earlier.

The Trust has taken action to strengthen compliance, embed learning and reduce the risk of recurrence.

The man’s younger brother said,

“Hospital staff should have done the right checks and asked the right questions to make sure my brother received the medication he needed to stay well. To find out the same thing had happened on a previous admission is shocking. That is not just a one-off mistake, it’s a worrying pattern. “My brother almost died because of their mistake and they just made excuses about why it wasn’t their fault. I have never accepted this was an incident of low harm and I am pleased it has now been rated as moderate harm. Hopefully by raising awareness of issues around openness and transparency it will result in stronger rules and other people not having to go through something like this. “This was a very difficult time for our family. The Trust not being open and honest made that worse. My brother struggled to understand what happened to him because of his health conditions and he never got to know the truth because he died before the facts came to light.”

Another investigation, closed in May 2026, found that a woman from Liverpool attended a hospital emergency department with a rash and was wrongly given adrenaline into her vein (IV), rather than the muscle (IM) as was prescribed.

This caused the woman, who was 18 at the time, to have an abnormally high heart rate, chest pain, muscle spasms, and a pulmonary haemorrhage and pulmonary oedema that led to breathing difficulties. She had to be intubated, ventilated and admitted to the ICU. It also led to panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and broken heart (Takotsubo) syndrome - a temporary weakening of the heart muscles.

University Hospitals of Liverpool Group denied the adrenaline was given, failed to explain why it was crossed out on prescription charts, and failed to carry out a thorough investigation.

The Ombudsman found that the Trust had not considered its obligations in line with the Duty of Candour regulations and official guidance. The Trust agreed to review its actions in line with these and take measures to prevent it being repeated.

The woman, now 23,

“It was terrifying. I became critically unwell within minutes and genuinely believed I was going to die. The impact has stayed with me for years through PTSD, anxiety, panic attacks and a lasting loss of confidence in healthcare. “I hope the NHS learns that when something goes seriously wrong, honesty matters. Clear records, safe medication practice, and openness with patients can prevent years of additional harm. “Trying to get answers became a second trauma. I spent years asking what had happened to me, but I was repeatedly left without a clear explanation, which made it much harder to process and move on. I was never given a clear and honest account of what happened. Patients should not have to fight for years to understand why they became critically ill.”

Paula Sussex added,

“Behind each of these cases is a patient and family who were left without the openness and honesty they deserved when something went seriously wrong. This only serves to compound the distress they are already going through and chips away at the precarious trust between citizen and state. "Duty of candour is fundamental to building and maintaining trust in public services. It is essential to protecting patients, helping families understand what happened, and making sure the same mistakes are not repeated. “It has been more than two years since a review of the statutory duty of candour was announced by the Government and we still do not have final conclusions and recommendations. With the progression of the Hillsborough Law through Parliament, there is a real opportunity to build momentum for greater openness and accountability across all public services."

Emily Miles, CQC's Chief Executive, said,