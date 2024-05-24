Ombudsman raises concerns after rise in complaints about AJM Healthcare

Ombudsman Rebecca Hilsenrath has written to NHS wheelchair services provider AJM Healthcare to share her concerns following a sharp increase in complaints about the company.

Since 2023, PHSO has seen a rise in complaints about AJM Healthcare, related to:

people not receiving new wheelchairs or the correct parts

delays to receiving equipment

poor communication.

Rebecca recently said:

My hope in bringing these issues to your attention is that you will take the time to investigate the cause of this increase and make any necessary changes to address your customers’ concerns and improve the service you provide. Complaints are an important part of the relationship between people and public services. They provide vital feedback to an organisation which can then be used to improve its services.

Read the letter to AJM Healthcare [PDF 152KB].