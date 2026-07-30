Ombudsman responds to Prime Minister's speech and Casey Commission Announcement

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has welcomed PM Andy Burnham's announcement about the need for adult social care reform.

Ombudsman, Amerdeep Clarke, yesterday said:

"We welcome the government's commitment to reforming adult social care, and the recognition that this is a problem too important to keep putting off. Every year, our casework reveals the human cost of a system under strain: people left uncertain about what care they'll need to pay for and how much it will cost them, vulnerable people treated without the dignity and respect they deserve, and families bounced between health and care services while no one takes responsibility for putting things right.

"In September, we will publish our annual review of social care complaints, looking at what people have told us about local authority and private social care services in 2025/26, and we hope this will add further weight to the case for reform. We look forward to engaging with the Big Conversation on Care, and would urge the government to ensure that the experiences of people who have been let down by the current system, including those who come to us for redress, are heard.

"Meaningful reform is not just about a fairer way of paying for care, but building a system where people know what to expect, are treated with dignity, and can get things put right when they go wrong."