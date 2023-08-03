Ombudsman updates planning guidance for authorities

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has updated its guidance to planning practitioners ‘Not in My Backyard’

The special report, originally published in 2014, offers advice and guidance to people who work in councils’ planning function, along with suggested questions local councillors can use to scrutinise their own authority’s performance.

The popular report includes updated case studies to highlight lessons that can be learned from planning complaints.

It also helps local people to understand their council’s role – and that of the ombudsman – in the planning process.

Downloads : FR: Not in my back yard - published Aug 23 (3.4MB)