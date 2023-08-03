National Ombudsmen
Ombudsman updates planning guidance for authorities
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has updated its guidance to planning practitioners ‘Not in My Backyard’
The special report, originally published in 2014, offers advice and guidance to people who work in councils’ planning function, along with suggested questions local councillors can use to scrutinise their own authority’s performance.
The popular report includes updated case studies to highlight lessons that can be learned from planning complaints.
It also helps local people to understand their council’s role – and that of the ombudsman – in the planning process.
Downloads : FR: Not in my back yard - published Aug 23 (3.4MB)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman encouraged by Liverpool’s response to complaints review27/07/2023 14:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has welcomed Liverpool City Council’s approach to, and progress on, overhauling and improving the way it handles complaints.
Ombudsman stats show stark reality of life in England in 202326/07/2023 14:10:00
The Ombudsman’s annual complaints statistics once again back up the harsh realities many people face in key areas of their lives – how their children are educated, how elderly relatives are cared for, and the houses they call home.
Ex-pat grandad died on holiday after doctors missed stroke25/07/2023 12:38:00
An 81-year-old grandfather died while on holiday in England after medics failed to recognise he had suffered a stroke.
Ombudsman Rob Behrens to receive Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Coventry University24/07/2023 11:15:00
Rob Behrens CBE, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, recently (21 July 2023) received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Coventry University.
Ombudsman investigation reveals 170 delayed complaints in Kent07/07/2023 10:10:00
A Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation has uncovered a backlog of 170 unanswered children’s services and education complaints in Kent.
Ombudsman comments on University Hospitals Birmingham review03/07/2023 16:15:00
In August 2022, prompting several investigations which uncovered serious issues around the culture and leadership of University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), the National Ombudsman, Rob Behrens triggered the Emerging Concerns Protocol.
NHS must make patient safety more than just a promise30/06/2023 14:15:00
The National Health Service is suffering from a deficit of accountability and compassion for patients and their families when things go wrong, England’s Health Ombudsman has warned.