Ombudsman welcomes Hounslow remedy acceptance

A homeless Hounslow mother has been provided with a new home after the council agreed with the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s investigation into her case after initially rejecting the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

Following a report, published in April, into the woman’s complaint that she was left to sofa surf while pregnant by London Borough of Hounslow, the Ombudsman recommended the council apologise and pay her a sum for her distress, which the council agreed to do.

However, at the time the council did not agree to offer the woman the next suitable two-bedroomed property that became available.

The Leader of the council has since overturned that decision and the woman has now accepted an offer on a property.

Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: