National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Ombudsman writes to Secretary of State after council refuses to accept recommendation on abuse survivor’s complaint
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Right Honourable Steve Reed MP OBE highlighting concerns about Leicester City Council.
The council has objected to being held accountable after failing to provide a homeless family with suitable accommodation.
The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) can step in when the government has concerns about how a local authority is run. It uses information from Ombudsman investigations alongside other information to understand how each local authority in England is performing.
The original report, published in October last year, detailed how a woman and her children escaped domestic abuse and asked Leicester City Council for help with housing.
The Ombudsman upheld the family’s complaint and recommended the council pay a financial remedy to the family and improve its services. The council agreed to make some changes but refused to pay most of the financial remedy.
Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said:
“It is incredibly rare for local councils not to accept our recommendations and so we do not take the decision to write to the Secretary of State with our concerns lightly.
“The council appears to be rejecting our findings because it does not believe it should be accountable for leaving a homeless family in bed and breakfast accommodation for longer than the law allows because of a wider housing crisis. The law was made to protect homeless families from being left in unsuitable accommodation for prolonged periods. We cannot hold the council to a lower or different threshold. Many other councils face similar challenges and agree to our recommendations, acknowledging the impact unsuitable accommodation has on homeless households.
“Each investigation we carry out is based on the individual complaint’s unique circumstances. The remedy we recommend in one case would not necessarily be applicable to others.
“The mother has told me the extra stress of living in unsuitable housing has badly affected both her mental and physical health. Leicester’s refusal to make the payments we recommended means the family has not received any proper recognition of what they have been through. This has only added to the upset she continues to feel.
“I would urge senior councillors in Leicester to revisit the report with a fresh perspective when they discuss it at the next meeting and put in place all the remedies we have recommended.”
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council did not help properly or act quickly enough when the family approached it for help. The family was placed in a refuge which negatively affected the children’s health conditions and was too far away from their support network. The council later placed them in unsuitable bed and breakfast accommodation as temporary accommodation. However it failed to tell the family it owed an ongoing duty to house them, or about rights to challenge the suitability of the accommodation through the courts.
The council agreed to make improvements to its systems and processes following the initial report.
However, it has not agreed to make a symbolic payment of £1,300 for the distress caused to the family by living in unsuitable B&B accommodation for 13 weeks longer than they should have done, or pay them £150 a month for every month they remain in unsuitable temporary accommodation.
Related Content
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Cheshire East wrongly started care proceedings process against mum who simply needed support12/09/2025 11:10:00
A Cheshire East mum nearly had her children placed in care following the traumatic birth of her second child, after the council instigated care proceedings without proper evidence, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Charity Commission fails to comply with Ombudsman’s findings10/09/2025 11:15:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has called on Parliament to hold the Charity Commission to account after it failed to comply with recommendations following an investigation into its handling of concerns about sexual abuse.
Homeless Lincolnshire man left to sleep in car because of council failings05/09/2025 11:20:00
A Lincolnshire man had to sleep in his car because South Kesteven District Council did not do enough to help him, when he told it he was homeless.
Poorly child placed at risk by Lewisham council because of flawed homelessness policy28/08/2025 11:15:00
A seriously ill South London child had to live in damp and mouldy accommodation miles away from their hospital because Lewisham council left it too late to find their homeless family accommodation in the borough, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Disabled North Yorkshire residents to see improvements to council’s home adaptations service22/08/2025 11:10:00
North Yorkshire Council has agreed to improve the way it deals with Disabled Facilities Grant applications after a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation discovered it had a significant backlog of cases.
Council wrote to 99 families about EHC Plan reviews that did not happen - Ombudsman14/08/2025 16:15:00
Nearly 100 children and young people with Education Health and Care (EHC) plans in the North East have not had their support updated properly by Stockton on Tees Borough Council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
London council failed to review its support for disabled children07/08/2025 11:15:00
Councils should respond to all recommendations made during independent complaints investigations, says the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman after it upheld a mother’s complaint about London Borough of Waltham Forest.
Provider failed to respond to family’s concerns for more than a year01/08/2025 11:05:00
Care providers across England are being urged to ensure their complaints processes meet basic standards, after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found a medium-sized provider had no procedure when investigating a family’s complaint.