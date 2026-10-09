NHS England
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Ominous signs of winter pressure growing as A&Es and ambulances see record September
A&Es and ambulances in England saw a record number of patients in September, as the NHS’s top doctor warned of “ominous” signs of winter pressure building in hospitals across the country.
Latest NHS data published yesterday shows that last month saw the busiest September ever for patients attending A&E (2.44 million) and the highest number of ambulance incidents ever recorded for the month of September (806,707).
The signs of pressure come as data shows the NHS delivered record levels of elective care this summer, even as demand for services reached its highest level ever.
A record 4.7 million (4,738,824) planned treatments, procedures and appointments occurred across June, July and August – more than in any previous summer.
NHS England’s National Medical Director, Professor Frankie Swords, warned that despite the progress delivered by frontline teams, winter pressure is now already building, with more patients, including children, arriving at A&E with flu and other respiratory viruses.
With flu and other viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) already circulating, eligible people are being urged to get vaccinated now, and not to wait for winter.
In September, 94.9% of acute hospital beds for adults on average were occupied – up from 94.3% in August 2026 and 94.7% last September – with over 13,600 adult patients in hospital beds per day in September who were medically fit to be discharged (13,647)
Despite the record levels of planned care delivered this summer, the overall waiting list increased to 7.4 million in August, with an increase of 41,848 compared to July 2026. Of those patient pathways, 65.2% were waiting up to 18 weeks.
Key cancer waiting times for getting a confirmed diagnosis and starting treatment during August were all improved on the same month last year (28-day diagnosis and 31 and 62-day targets for starting treatment).
The record summer delivery comes alongside growing satisfaction with NHS services, with a range of measures showing positive experiences are on the rise.
Three quarters of people contacting their GP said it was easy to do so – the highest level recorded since the survey began. Almost 9 in 10 people using pharmacy services said they were satisfied with the service they received, while 8 in 10 people accessing community services rated their experience as good.
NHS National Medical Director Professor Frankie Swords yesterday said:
“NHS staff have done fantastic work to deliver record levels of elective care this summer and are now supporting the busiest September on record for A&E attendances and ambulance incidents.
“But now the focus is on the looming winter months ahead.
“Staff are already seeing the ominous early signs of pressure, with more patients coming to A&E with flu and other respiratory viruses than usual for this time of year, and unfortunately many people are still waiting longer than we would like them to.
“This is why it’s absolutely crucial to take up the offer of flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other vaccinations if you’re eligible, to protect yourself, your family and the public. We all have our part to play, so please don’t wait for winter – come forward to your GP or pharmacy now and get protected”.
Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:
“Our NHS is dealing with summer pressures now as well as winter pressures. So, it is a huge tribute to doctors, nurses and staff across the NHS that alongside dealing with unprecedented levels of A&E attendances and ambulance call-outs, they also managed to deliver record numbers of elective appointments, procedures and treatments.
“Step by step, our NHS has been increasing its delivery and performance, making a real difference to patients’ lives even as demand is growing. But with winter now approaching, pressure on our NHS is set to increase again and I would encourage everyone who is eligible for the flu jab and other vaccines to get themselves protected against preventable illnesses, and help relieve the workload on the NHS too”.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/10/ominous-signs-of-winter-pressure-growing-as-aes-and-ambulances-see-record-september/
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