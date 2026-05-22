Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
On Fans' Side
What the Football Governance Act means for you
Fans are the beating heart of our football clubs. Government has created new laws to protect your club and give you a greater say in it. The Football Governance Act 2025 means:
- You will be heard. Clubs have to, by law, involve their fans in a meaningful way before they make decisions.
- Your club’s heritage is now protected by law. Your badge, colours and name cannot be changed, or ground sold off, without proper consultation.
- New, tougher ownership tests will protect your club against unsuitable owners who put your club at risk. Anyone who wants to buy your club will have to show they have the finances to run it.
- You will finally know who is calling the shots at your club. The new Independent Football Regulator (IFR) can identify those individuals putting a club at risk - and has the power to remove them if necessary.
- Your club’s financial future will be protected. The IFR’s licensing system will guide clubs to a more secure financial footing. Clubs must provide financial plans to the Regulator, showing they have the means to operate and could withstand relegation.
- You will be able to see where the money goes in football and how it flows through the leagues, in the unprecedented State of the Game report.
- The Independent Football Regulator has the power to stop clubs joining prohibited breakaway competitions to protect the football pyramid.
We believe football belongs to its fans.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/on-fans-side
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Greater Together LA begins21/05/2026 12:19:00
Greater Together LA has officially begun with opening speeches from Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, co-host Sir Lucian Grainge CBE, CEO of Universal Music Group, and Kate Taylor Tett, Director of the GREAT Campaign.
Leaking church roofs to be fixed and heritage buildings revitalised as applications open for £48 million of heritage funding20/05/2026 12:15:00
Three heritage funds have opened for Expressions of Interest, including the new £92 million Places of Worship Fund, as well as the second rounds of the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund and Heritage Revival Fund
First Olympics in the North of England in government’s sights alongside stadium regeneration push19/05/2026 10:10:10
Initial strategic assessment commissioned into potential bid for Olympic and Paralympic Games in the North of England in the 2040s
Andrew Figgures’ term extended as Trustee of the Imperial War Museum14/05/2026 15:10:00
The Prime Minister has extended the term of Lieutenant-General Andrew Figgures CB CBE FREng for 9 months, from 1 February 2026 to 31 October 2026.
130 cultural venues, museums, and libraries to receive funding boost that will improve access to arts and culture across the country15/04/2026 09:20:00
130 cultural venues, museums and libraries are set to receive a share of almost £130 million to protect them for present and future generations.
£30 million funding boost to help the next generation of games developers take their ideas to the next level14/04/2026 09:05:00
£28.5 million UK Games Fund to support video games studios with great ideas create the next Grand Theft Auto or Tomb Raider.
Government to unlock philanthropic investment into England's most disadvantaged communities13/04/2026 12:10:00
Government today launches plan to make it easier for the wealthiest in society to give back to communities that need help most
Local museums receive £4 million to improve accessibility to arts and culture10/04/2026 15:10:00
£4 million of public funding and private philanthropy to improve access to museums and galleries across the country