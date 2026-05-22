On Fans' Side

What the Football Governance Act means for you

Fans are the beating heart of our football clubs. Government has created new laws to protect your club and give you a greater say in it. The Football Governance Act 2025 means:

You will be heard. Clubs have to, by law, involve their fans in a meaningful way before they make decisions. Your club’s heritage is now protected by law. Your badge, colours and name cannot be changed, or ground sold off, without proper consultation. New, tougher ownership tests will protect your club against unsuitable owners who put your club at risk. Anyone who wants to buy your club will have to show they have the finances to run it. You will finally know who is calling the shots at your club. The new Independent Football Regulator (IFR) can identify those individuals putting a club at risk - and has the power to remove them if necessary. Your club’s financial future will be protected. The IFR’s licensing system will guide clubs to a more secure financial footing. Clubs must provide financial plans to the Regulator, showing they have the means to operate and could withstand relegation. You will be able to see where the money goes in football and how it flows through the leagues, in the unprecedented State of the Game report. The Independent Football Regulator has the power to stop clubs joining prohibited breakaway competitions to protect the football pyramid.

We believe football belongs to its fans.