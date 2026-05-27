“On our radar” - People smugglers to face further restrictions after serving their sentences

Three convicted people smugglers are among thirty people who have today been warned that they will stay on the National Crime Agency’s radar after serving their prison sentences.

The trio have been named on the NCA’s latest list of ancillary orders handed to serious criminals, published today (27 May).

The orders are designed to prevent further offending, limiting opportunities for those subject to them to take part in illegal activity and making them less attractive to organised crime gangs after they had served a prison sentence.

The scrutiny an ancillary order brings means it makes it toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with those who are subject to them.

Orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders (STPOs), Financial Reporting Orders (FROs) and Travel Restriction Orders (TROs).

Among the 30 people added to the new list issued by the NCA include Dilshad Shamo and Ali Khdir from South Wales, who were jailed for 19 years each in April for their roles in a multi-national people smuggling ring moving migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria into Europe and onwards to the UK.

Shamo and Khdir used WhatsApp to communicate with people smugglers across Europe, often using messaging and social media apps to advertise their routes and services.

Both will be subject to SCPOs which will place significant limitations on their travel, communications and finances once they have served their sentences.

Also added to the register is Ramal Briem, arrested by the NCA at his home address in Wolverhampton in July 2024.

NCA investigators identified that Briem was part of an international gang that helped hundreds of people reach the UK illegally, including via small boat. He was jailed for more than 10 years in March.

He will also face restrictions on communications devices and be subject to strict financial reporting rules under the terms of his SCPO.

Those subject to the orders who are in breach of them will face further action by the NCA.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, said:

“These orders are a powerful tool which help us deal with the most serious and harmful criminals, hindering their return to offending once they have served their sentence.

“As well as imposing restrictions on things like travel, communications or finances, being subject to one of these orders means you remain on our radar and makes you toxic to other criminals.

“The NCA will continue to pursue criminals with all tools available to us as part of our mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”

The next Ancillary Orders list will be published in late 2026. Publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case-by-case basis.

Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, with over 100 investigations ongoing, and more resource than ever being devoted to it.

Last week the Agency announced a significant increase in arrests for people smuggling offences, up 55% to 300 in the year to April 2026.