Digital Poverty Alliance
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On the Isle of Man, Learning Still Depends on the Right Device
On the Isle of Man, good connectivity does not mean equal access. Fast internet and strong mobile usage may shape the island’s reputation, but they do not change the fact that some young people are still trying to learn without a suitable laptop at home. When schoolwork, revision and online learning depend on a screen, that gap matters.
Through Tech4Communities, the Digital Poverty Alliance is working with SQR and other Isle of Man charities to place 15 securely wiped and refurbished laptops into the hands of students aged 11 to 18 in this first phase. Families can apply directly, while schools and other educational providers can also support applications, helping ensure the devices reach young people facing real barriers to learning.
The need is easy to miss if you only look at infrastructure. The Isle of Man ranks in the global top 10 per cent for digital connectivity, with strong performance across internet speed and mobile usage. Yet around 11 per cent of the population lives in relative poverty. For some households, the question is not whether the internet exists. It is whether there is a reliable device at home when homework begins.
For the students this work is intended to support, the impact is immediate. It affects how easily schoolwork can be done at home and whether learning beyond the classroom feels consistent or constantly interrupted.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said, “We’re extremely proud to launch this important initiative on the Isle of Man. Access to a device is no longer a luxury, it’s a lifeline for education, employment and connection. Despite the island’s impressive digital infrastructure, too many individuals remain digitally excluded due to financial hardship.”
Working with SQR, the Digital Poverty Alliance is keeping refurbished laptops in circulation and putting them back into the hands of students on the island. It is a practical response to a real problem, rooted in the belief that access to learning should not depend on whether a household can afford the right device. It also sits within a wider partnership with four Isle of Man charities, at a time when the Isle of Man Parliament and Government are paying closer attention to digital inclusion as more services continue to move online.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/on-the-isle-of-man-learning-still-depends-on-the-right-device/
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