One arrest as online illegal ‘smokies’ targeted in NFCU operation

The Food Standard Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) has taken part in a multi-agency day of action in Leicester, targeting the illegal sale of ‘smokies’ through an online business.

Officers from Leicestershire Police and the Local Authority joined the NFCU as part of a coordinated enforcement operation, during which a Leicester-based man was arrested in connection with the sale of smokies via online platforms.

‘Smokies’ refers to skin-on sheep or goat meat, produced by singeing the fleece off the unskinned carcass, giving it a golden-brown colour and distinctive taste. Their production is illegal in the UK, as smokies don’t comply with the strict hygiene standards and requirements for meat or food preparation.

The 38-year old man has been released under investigation, while enquires continue into offences uncovered.

Neil Castle, Deputy Head at the FSA’s NFCU, yesterday said: