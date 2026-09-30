Food Standards Agency
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One arrest as online illegal ‘smokies’ targeted in NFCU operation
The Food Standard Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) has taken part in a multi-agency day of action in Leicester, targeting the illegal sale of ‘smokies’ through an online business.
Officers from Leicestershire Police and the Local Authority joined the NFCU as part of a coordinated enforcement operation, during which a Leicester-based man was arrested in connection with the sale of smokies via online platforms.
‘Smokies’ refers to skin-on sheep or goat meat, produced by singeing the fleece off the unskinned carcass, giving it a golden-brown colour and distinctive taste. Their production is illegal in the UK, as smokies don’t comply with the strict hygiene standards and requirements for meat or food preparation.
The 38-year old man has been released under investigation, while enquires continue into offences uncovered.
Neil Castle, Deputy Head at the FSA’s NFCU, yesterday said:
The NFCU, in partnership with police and council officers, has been investigating food safety offences and the alleged online selling of smokies. By working closely with our partners, we were able to remove and oversee the safe disposal of 158kg of unidentified meat from the human food chain.
Smokies made in the traditional way may have food safety risks and may involve slaughter methods that don’t meet animal welfare legislation. If you suspect that smokie meat is being sold, contact your local trading standards.
If you suspect smokie selling or food crime you can also report it to Food Crime Confidential on gov.uk/food-crime/report or by phoning 0800 028 1180 (0207 276 8787 for non-UK mobiles and calls).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-arrest-as-online-illegal-smokies-targeted-in-nfcu-operation
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