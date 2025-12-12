One arrest made as illegal bushmeat seized in NFCU operation

A Food Standards Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) operation involving illegal frozen bushmeat has resulted in one arrest.

On Friday 5 December, NFCU officers, together with the Metropolitan police, attended a location in Deptford where they seized 38kg of frozen bushmeat species including pangolins, cane rats and porcupines. Bushmeat is wild animal meat that has been hunted, often from species found in tropical regions.

A 57-year-old male was arrested and released under investigation.

The operation targeted illegally imported meat products which pose potential food safety risks to consumers. Illegally imported meat bypasses the rigorous safety and hygiene checks required for food sold in the UK and can carry diseases and contaminants that put consumers at risk. Species such as pangolins are also a critically endangered species and all commercial trade is prohibited internationally.

Enquiries are ongoing.