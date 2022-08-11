National Crime Agency
One arrested in NCA and Police Scotland human trafficking and drugs investigation
A man has been arrested as part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into cannabis farms and human trafficking.
The 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and human trafficking offences by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership in North Lanarkshire as three addresses were raided yesterday morning (10th August).
The arrest follows the discovery of a number of cannabis grows in the Scottish Central Belt area earlier in 2022. Officers are investigating whether people were being trafficked in to Scotland from overseas to work on them.
The arrested man remains in custody to be questioned.
NCA Scotland Operations Manager Rob Miles said: “Working with our colleagues at Police Scotland as part of the Organised Crime Partnership, we will continue in our determination to protect communities, safeguard people and disrupt the networks supplying drugs and exploiting the vulnerable in Scotland.”
