NHS England
|Printable version
One in eight toddlers and primary school aged children obese
Around one in eight children aged between two and 10 in England are obese, an NHS survey published yesterday found.
New statistics show around one in seven children (15%) aged between two and 15 were obese in 2022 – similar to 2019 (16%). Obesity rates in 2022 were 12% among those aged between two and 10, and 19% in those aged between 11 and 15.
The latest Health Survey for England shows 64% of adults were overweight or obese in 2022, including three in 10 (29%) who were obese, with more men (67%) classified as overweight or obese than women (61%).
The figures for adults have remained similar to 2019, when 64% of adults were overweight or obese, including 28% who were obese.
The Health Survey for England 2022, part 2, published by NHS England, found that obesity increased with age among adults, from 14% of those aged between 16 and 24 to 36% of those aged between 55 and 64.
Obesity prevalence was highest among adults and children living in the most deprived areas.
The NHS in England typically spends £6.5 billion a year on treating obesity-related ill health and has introduced a range of innovative services to support people to improve their health.
These include the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme, a 12-week digital programme offering behavioural, diet and physical activity advice.
Almost 400,000 referrals have now been made to the programme, and analysis of its first year (April 2021 to March 2022) showed that participants who completed the course during that period lost an impressive 8.59lbs (3.9kg) on average.
Dr Clare Hambling, NHS National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity, said: “Obesity is one of the biggest threats to health in the UK – it affects every human organ system and can have a major impact on people’s lives.
“Obesity increases people’s risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, mental ill health and many other illnesses which can lead to shorter lives, or affect quality of life, with greater need for healthcare.
“Yesterday’s figures show the importance of supporting people who are overweight or living with obesity to reach a healthier weight. The NHS can play its part in that, alongside local councils, but we need to work with the rest of society to tackle the issues that contribute to obesity to help people remain as healthy as possible.”
Further information on the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme is available online, including eligibility and how to access support.
Read the full report
Health Survey for England, 2022 Part 2
Notes to editors
- This is a press release that refers to official statistics and is handled in line with T3.8 of the Code of Practice for Statistics.
- The Health Survey for England series provides information about adults aged 16 and over and children aged 0 to 15 living in private households in England. It estimates the proportion of people in England who have health conditions, the prevalence of risk factors and behaviours associated with certain health conditions and how prevalence varies within the population. The surveys provide regular information that cannot be obtained from other sources. A total of 7,729 adults (aged 16 and over) and 1,393 children (aged 0 to 15) were interviewed in the 2022 survey, while 3,885 adults and 507 children had a health visit. The sample is designed to represent the whole population as accurately as possible within practical constraints, such as time and cost. Consequently, statistics based on the survey are estimates, rather than precise figures, and are subject to a margin of error. The sample who take part in the survey is weighted to provide statistics that are representative of the population. For further details see the methods report.
- Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated using weight in kilograms divided by the height in metres squared (kg/m2). This allows for differences in weight due to height. In the HSE series a BMI of 30kg/m2 or more is classified as obese and a BMI of 25kg/m2 or more as overweight or obese.
- For Health Survey for England 2022 there was a return to face-to-face fieldwork, which is similar to the methodology used prior to 2020. For the Health Survey for England 2021, interviews were carried out by telephone, rather than in person because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. As a result of these changes in data collection, findings from 2021 are not directly comparable with those from previous years and therefore this press release uses 2019 data as the most recent comparable year.
- People are eligible for referral on to the 12-week NHS Digital Weight Management Programme if they have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more – lowered to 27.5 for people from Black, Asian and minority ethnicities – and are diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, or both.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/09/one-in-eight-toddlers-and-primary-school-aged-children-obese/
Latest News from
NHS England
National Patient Safety Alert – risk of oxytocin overdose during labour and childbirth24/09/2024 14:15:00
This National Patient Safety Alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team, endorsed by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Anaesthetists, instructing all relevant NHS funded maternity care providers to cease pre-preparing oxytocin infusions at ward level in all clinical areas.
NHS booking opens for life-saving flu and COVID-19 vaccinations23/09/2024 14:15:00
Millions of people in England can book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations from today (Monday, 23 September) as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk ahead of winter.
NHS England fast-tracks new life-extending blood cancer treatment20/09/2024 16:10:00
NHS patients with an aggressive form of blood cancer are to benefit from a life-extending daily tablet after the health service became Europe’s first to routinely commission the treatment.
NHS cancer advice page sees a visit every 16 seconds following Jamie Theakston’s diagnosis20/09/2024 14:30:00
Searches for NHS advice on laryngeal cancer saw an increase of 1277% following Jamie Theakston’s cancer diagnosis announcement – that’s one visit every 16 seconds across the two days since his Instagram post.
Parents urged to get children MMR jab as one in six not fully vaccinated18/09/2024 09:15:00
Parents are being urged to get their children vaccinated as new NHS figures show nearly one in six had not received both doses of the MMR vaccine by the age of five.
NHS announces plans to prepare for busy winter period17/09/2024 14:15:00
The NHS is upgrading its 24-hour live data centres to manage demand, strengthening same day emergency care and offering more falls services for older people, as part of actions set out yesterday to prepare for this winter.
NHS urges parents to help protect their children ahead of winter with flu vaccine rollout16/09/2024 14:15:00
Over 1 million parents and carers of 2 and 3-year-olds will be urged to book their children in for a flu vaccine from next week, as the NHS ramps up its preparations for winter.
Busiest ever summer for accident and emergency departments12/09/2024 16:20:00
The NHS has experienced the busiest summer ever for accident and emergency (A&E) departments in England, new figures reveal today with NHS staff managing 6.8 million attendances in three months.