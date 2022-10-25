National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
One month countdown : NRLA confirms minister for PRS as keynote speaker
The NRLA, the largest membership association for landlords, recently (21 October 2022) announced new speakers for the National Landlord Conference. There’s just one month to go before the largest landlord conference comes to Coventry Building Society Arena on 15 November.
We can confirm that the Rt. Hon Andrew Stephenson MP, Minister for Housing and Communities at DLUHC, will be the event’s keynote speaker. The event will be chaired by Paul Lewis, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘Money Box’.
Doug Hall, from 3mc mortgages, alongside John Goodall, from BTL lender Landbay, will also host a Q & A session on the BTL mortgage sector, with practical advice for landlords who face unprecedented interest rate rises.
With a varied speaker line-up (which you can check out here) comprising leading voices from across the UK private rented sector, the event will be an ideal opportunity for landlords and letting agents to learn more about future housing law reforms, upcoming energy efficiency regulations and much more besides.
As the first conference to be held following the NRLA’s 2020 merger, delegates will also be presented with a unique opportunity to network with individuals across the sector at a time of unprecedented challenges for landlords.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“At a time of almost unprecedented change across the private rented sector, the Minister’s attendance at our conference will give delegates a clear insight into the Government’s plans for the market.
“Crucially, attendees will also be able to explain to the Minister in depth what challenges they face on a daily basis.”
Tessa Shepperson, Managing Director of Landlord Law Services, recently said:
“I am delighted that Landlord Law are partnering with the NRLA to launch this conference, at such a critical time for our industry.
“The conference will be a great learning and networking event for landlords and letting agents alike, as well as a chance to put forward your questions to the minister.”
