Electoral Commission
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One month left to apply for free voter ID
People voting in the upcoming local elections in May can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate, a free form of ID that can be used to vote at a polling station.
The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone who needs ID to apply for free now (Opens in new window), before the 5pm deadline on Tuesday 28 April.
Many forms of ID are accepted at polling stations, including a passport, driver's licence, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass.
However, some people who are entitled to vote this May might not have a valid form of ID. A Voter Authority Certificate means people without another accepted form of ID can still vote.
New Commission research shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware they can get free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they were confident in how to apply .
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:
“Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations in May. Though most people already have an accepted form of ID, those who don’t should be aware that they can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for free.
“The certificate can be applied for through your local council, and it means people won’t miss the chance to vote because they don’t have photo ID. The deadline to apply is fast approaching, so don’t delay.”
Applications can be made online or by completing a paper form and sending it to your local council. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.
Applicants must be registered to vote before applying. The registration deadline is 11.59pm on Monday 20 April and applications can be made online.
The Commission has spokespeople available to the voter ID requirement and registration.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- People can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 21 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 28 April.
- To apply for free voter ID (Opens in new window) voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. The deadline to apply is 5pm on 28 April.
- The Commission website has more information about the voter ID requirement.
- The Commission has produced a media guide on the 2026 local elections in England.
- The research into Voter ID was carried out by Savanta on behalf of the Electoral Commission. Quantitative research was conducted in February 2026 with a representative sample of 5,763 people in those areas having elections in England in May 2026.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/one-month-left-apply-free-voter-id
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