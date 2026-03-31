One month left to apply for free voter ID

People voting in the upcoming local elections in May can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate, a free form of ID that can be used to vote at a polling station.

The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone who needs ID to apply for free now (Opens in new window), before the 5pm deadline on Tuesday 28 April.

Many forms of ID are accepted at polling stations, including a passport, driver's licence, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass.

However, some people who are entitled to vote this May might not have a valid form of ID. A Voter Authority Certificate means people without another accepted form of ID can still vote.

New Commission research shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware they can get free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they were confident in how to apply .

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:

“Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations in May. Though most people already have an accepted form of ID, those who don’t should be aware that they can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for free.

“The certificate can be applied for through your local council, and it means people won’t miss the chance to vote because they don’t have photo ID. The deadline to apply is fast approaching, so don’t delay.”

Applications can be made online or by completing a paper form and sending it to your local council. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Applicants must be registered to vote before applying. The registration deadline is 11.59pm on Monday 20 April and applications can be made online.

The Commission has spokespeople available to the voter ID requirement and registration.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to Editors