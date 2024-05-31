NHS England
|Printable version
One month left to get spring covid jab as NHS rolls out joint appointment booking
With only one month left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging all eligible people who haven’t yet had their top-up to come forward and get protected before 30 June 2024.
The reminder comes alongside the roll-out of joint appointment booking, which can be done online or via 119. By selecting a joint booking, two eligible people aged 18 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine in the same location at the same time, making it easier than ever to get protected.
The latest weekly figures show that over 3.6 million people have taken up the offer since April when the spring campaign was launched, including nearly two thirds of care home residents in England.
Anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by the 30 June 2024, is able to get the covid-19 vaccine, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six months and over.
For the first time, joint bookings can be made for those who use the online booking system or NHS 119 to get their jab. If anyone wants to get their vaccine at the same time as a loved one and they are both eligible and over 18, only one appointment will need to be made.
Depending on the vaccination site, those who have booked a joint appointment may be vaccinated at the same time or may have back-to-back vaccination slots.
From now until the 30 June, there are thousands of appointments available every day across the country, including at pharmacies and GP practices. Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options, with a full list of walk-in sites available online.
Covid-19 can still cause severe illness and hospitalisations in some cases, particularly among those most at risk. The vaccine gives the best protection against the virus and its different variants and helps reduce the risk of serious illness.
Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said:
“It is brilliant that since the launch of the spring covid vaccination campaign in April, over 3.6 million people have already come forward to get their all-important protection, with NHS staff also having vaccinated nearly two thirds of care home residents.
“Covid can still be dangerous for those aged over 75 and those with compromised immune systems, and even if you’ve been vaccinated before, protection does fade over time, so, it’s important to come forward if eligible – and now with the new joint booking option, the NHS is making it easier than ever.
“You can book quickly and easily through the NHS App, by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS website where you can also see a list of walk-in sites across the country that you can go to without an appointment.”
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said:
“It is great to see that around half of people aged 75 and over have already come forward to top up their protection against COVID-19 this spring.
“If you have a weakened immune system, reside in a care home, or are 75 years or older, you are eligible for your COVID-19 vaccine. You don’t have to wait for the NHS to get in touch with you, book online at nhs.uk/get-vaccine or call 119 if you don’t have access to the internet.
“If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or flu, stay at home and avoid contact with other people, especially those who are more vulnerable. If you do need to leave home, consider wearing a mask.”
A summary of the health conditions, treatments and medications that can cause a weakened immune system is available on the NHS.UK website, and a full definition of immunosuppression can be found in Chapter 14a (table 3) of the Green Book.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/05/one-month-left-to-get-spring-covid-jab-as-nhs-rolls-out-joint-appointment-booking/
