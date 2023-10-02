Welsh Government
|Printable version
One month to go before single use plastics ban is introduced in Wales
There is one month to go before a number of single use plastic items will be banned from being sold across Wales.
In December 2022, Wales made history by becoming the first part of the UK to legislate against a thorough list of single-use plastics when the Senedd approved legislation to ban selling unnecessary, disposable products to consumers.
This will start to come into effect today, when the following items will be banned from being sold across the country:
- Single-use plastic plates
- Single-use plastic cutlery
- Single-use plastic drinks stirrers
- Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.
- Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene
- Single-use plastic balloon sticks
- Single-use plastic-stemmed Cotton buds
- Single-use plastic drinking straws
The new law is a key step in reducing the flow of damaging plastic waste into the Welsh environment and is being introduced following consultation with the public and other stakeholders.
It will give local authorities the power to enforce the offence of supplying or offering to supply the commonly littered items – even when they are free.
Wales is currently ranked as the world’s third best domestic recycler and the new law demonstrates how the Welsh Government is continuing to take ambitious steps to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James recently said,
This is a proud moment for Wales as we make another stride forward in eradicating plastic from our beaches, streets, and landfill.
If we all take a ‘Team Wales’ approach and look to reuse, recycle and repair more, it’ll help create a greener future for generations to come.
“Single-use plastics are discarded without thought, causing harm to wildlife and our environment.
These bans build on the actions of communities across Wales who are reducing their reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.
We’re asking businesses and organisations to ready themselves for the change by reducing their stock levels, recycling existing stock and consider switching to reusable alternatives – and where this isn’t possible, looking at non-plastic alternatives.
The second phase of the ban will include plastic single-use carrier bags, polystyrene lids for cups and food containers and products made of oxo-degradable plastic. This will come into force before the end of the Senedd term.
The University of South Wales has been on a mission to reduce the use of single use plastics since 2018.
Head of Hospitality Jason Edwards recently said:
Small steps were taken in the beginning, which then led to bigger steps as we grew more confident with the solutions we were developing to achieve our goals.
Over the last five years we have introduced a range of affordable reusable products such as reusable salad and hot meal takeaway boxes, soup containers, reusable coffee cups, introduced glasses at water fountains and added china options for those customers that forget their reusable cups.
Where we couldn’t offer our customers a reusable product, we instead looked at how we could improve our single use products to be more ethical.
Solutions included the substitution of polystyrene take away boxes for clamshell boxes, wooden cutlery in place of plastic, paper straws in place of plastic and sauces served in paper pots instead of sachets.
We didn’t incur any negative feedback when we launched the levy, but we did make sure we offered suitable reusable alternatives to help customers avoid this charge in the first place.
We have learned that young people were and continue to be supportive of change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/one-month-go-single-use-plastics-ban-introduced-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cafcass Cymru supports the Welsh Government’s Corporate Parenting Charter02/10/2023 16:05:00
Cafcass Cymru welcomes the launch of the Welsh Government’s Corporate Parenting Charter and endorses the principles and promises it enshrines.
Detect early, treat early, save your sight29/09/2023 14:10:00
Routine sight tests are the best way to make sure your eyes are healthy, and could lead to successful treatment for unknown, sight threatening conditions and maybe even your life.
First Minister visits world’s first town to try digital bottle recycling29/09/2023 13:10:00
The First Minister for Wales visited Brecon today to see how a trial digital deposit recycling scheme is working.
£20m to improve learning spaces for learners with additional learning needs29/09/2023 12:10:00
During a visit to Ysgol y Bedol in Carmarthenshire, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, announced the £20m for schools to transform the experiences of disabled children and those with additional learning needs.
Wales leads way on snares and glue traps total ban26/09/2023 14:05:00
The first total ban on the use of snares and glue traps in the UK will come into force this Autumn in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed.
Wales celebrates ‘destination numéro un’ for food and drink exports with French culinary showcase26/09/2023 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has heralded France as ‘destination numéro un’ for Welsh food and drink exports at a gastronomic celebration in Lyon.
Welsh Government commits to promises to looked-after children22/09/2023 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has today signed the new Corporate Parenting Charter, committing the Welsh Government to nine promises when working with care-experienced children and young people.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: July and August 202321/09/2023 12:15:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (September 21st).