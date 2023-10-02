One month to go before single use plastics ban is introduced in Wales

There is one month to go before a number of single use plastic items will be banned from being sold across Wales.

In December 2022, Wales made history by becoming the first part of the UK to legislate against a thorough list of single-use plastics when the Senedd approved legislation to ban selling unnecessary, disposable products to consumers.

This will start to come into effect today, when the following items will be banned from being sold across the country:

Single-use plastic plates

Single-use plastic cutlery

Single-use plastic drinks stirrers

Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.

Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Single-use plastic balloon sticks

Single-use plastic-stemmed Cotton buds

Single-use plastic drinking straws

The new law is a key step in reducing the flow of damaging plastic waste into the Welsh environment and is being introduced following consultation with the public and other stakeholders.

It will give local authorities the power to enforce the offence of supplying or offering to supply the commonly littered items – even when they are free.

Wales is currently ranked as the world’s third best domestic recycler and the new law demonstrates how the Welsh Government is continuing to take ambitious steps to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James recently said,

This is a proud moment for Wales as we make another stride forward in eradicating plastic from our beaches, streets, and landfill. If we all take a ‘Team Wales’ approach and look to reuse, recycle and repair more, it’ll help create a greener future for generations to come.

“Single-use plastics are discarded without thought, causing harm to wildlife and our environment. These bans build on the actions of communities across Wales who are reducing their reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic. We’re asking businesses and organisations to ready themselves for the change by reducing their stock levels, recycling existing stock and consider switching to reusable alternatives – and where this isn’t possible, looking at non-plastic alternatives.

The second phase of the ban will include plastic single-use carrier bags, polystyrene lids for cups and food containers and products made of oxo-degradable plastic. This will come into force before the end of the Senedd term.

The University of South Wales has been on a mission to reduce the use of single use plastics since 2018.

Head of Hospitality Jason Edwards recently said: