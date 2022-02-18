One month to go: have your say on how the ICO uses its powers to investigate, regulate and enforce

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is seeking the views of stakeholders and the public on how it regulates the laws it monitors and enforces.

With just over a month until the consultation closes, the ICO is seeking feedback on its:

Regulatory Action Policy;

Statutory Guidance on our Regulatory Action; and

Statutory Guidance on our PECR Powers.

Taken together, these three documents set out how the ICO aims to carry out its mission to uphold information rights for the UK public in the digital age.

The ICO is welcoming written responses from all interested parties including members of the public, data controllers and those who represent them.

Find out more about how to respond to the consultation on the ICO website.

The consultation closes at 5pm on 24 March 2022.

