One month to go: have your say on how the ICO uses its powers to investigate, regulate and enforce
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is seeking the views of stakeholders and the public on how it regulates the laws it monitors and enforces.
With just over a month until the consultation closes, the ICO is seeking feedback on its:
- Regulatory Action Policy;
- Statutory Guidance on our Regulatory Action; and
- Statutory Guidance on our PECR Powers.
Taken together, these three documents set out how the ICO aims to carry out its mission to uphold information rights for the UK public in the digital age.
The ICO is welcoming written responses from all interested parties including members of the public, data controllers and those who represent them.
Find out more about how to respond to the consultation on the ICO website.
The consultation closes at 5pm on 24 March 2022.
Notes to Editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals. It has its head office in Wilmslow, Cheshire, and regional offices in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five Acts / Regulations.
- The ICO can take action to change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
