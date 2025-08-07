Cabinet Office
|Printable version
One Month To Go: Nation urged to prepare for Emergency Alerts test
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster calls for the country to prepare for the second national test of the Emergency Alerts system on Sunday, September 7
With one month to go, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, is rallying the nation to get ready for the second ever national test of the UK’s Emergency Alerts system.
On Sunday 7 September at around 3pm, mobile phones on 4G and 5G networks across the country will vibrate and emit a loud siren-like sound for up to ten seconds. A test message will appear on screens, making it clear the alert is a drill.
The test will be just the second of its kind and follows a government commitment to test the system regularly to make sure it works optimally and familiarise the public with the alerts. This is in line with standard practice in other countries, such as Japan and the USA.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, said:
From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it. It’s part of our Plan for Change to secure the nation and keep people safe.
This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history. Mark the date, spread the word, and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.
During Storm Éowyn in January 2025, 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received an alert warning of life-threatening conditions. And in Plymouth, the system helped evacuate 10,000 residents in just hours after an unexploded WWII bomb was discovered.
Ahead of the national test, the government is running a public information campaign to notify people it is taking place, including communications targeted at vulnerable groups such as victims of domestic abuse. The campaign has also featured the first national information video in British Sign Language.
Last week, the full text of the test message was revealed for the first time, saying:
This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.
You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.
Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.
Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.
As well as making clear the test is just a drill, the message will point the public to GOV.UK/PREPARE, a one-stop site offering practical advice about steps households can take to prepare for emergencies.
The test follows the publication of the Resilience Action Plan, which set out a raft of measures to secure the nation. From investing £4.2 billion in new flood defences to more than £1 billion in a network of National Biosecurity Centres, communities across the country will be better protected from threats like extreme weather and pandemics.
Since the first national test of the Emergency Alerts system in April 2023, five alerts have been sent, including during major storms when lives were at risk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-month-to-go-nation-urged-to-prepare-for-emergency-alerts-test
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Internship Scheme To Get More Working Class Students Into Civil Service01/08/2025 13:25:00
Students from working class backgrounds are set to benefit from a Summer Internship Programme that will be launched to boost social mobility in the Civil Service.
Emergency Alert Test: Frequently Asked Questions30/07/2025 15:10:00
This page answers frequently asked questions about the upcoming national Emergency Alert test taking place on Sunday 7th September 2025.
Emergency Alert Test: Frequently Asked Questions30/07/2025 14:10:00
This page answers frequently asked questions about the upcoming national Emergency Alert test taking place on Sunday 7th September 2025.
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:27:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
More infected blood victims set to receive compensation under changes to scheme23/07/2025 13:10:00
The Government outlines changes to the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme in response to the Infected Blood Inquiry Additional Report
National security powers to be updated to reduce the burden on businesses22/07/2025 13:20:00
Investment security rules under the National Security and Investment (NSI) Act 2021 will be simplified to ease the burden on businesses as part of the Plan for Change.
Ethics and Integrity Commission to drive up standards across the public sector22/07/2025 10:20:00
A new Ethics and Integrity Commission will be established to drive up standards in public life, delivering on a key manifesto commitment.
Boost for travelers and businesses as Germany opens up eGates18/07/2025 10:10:00
UK and Germany agree to phased opening of German eGates for UK travellers