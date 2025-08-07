One Month To Go: Nation urged to prepare for Emergency Alerts test

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster calls for the country to prepare for the second national test of the Emergency Alerts system on Sunday, September 7

With one month to go, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, is rallying the nation to get ready for the second ever national test of the UK’s Emergency Alerts system.

On Sunday 7 September at around 3pm, mobile phones on 4G and 5G networks across the country will vibrate and emit a loud siren-like sound for up to ten seconds. A test message will appear on screens, making it clear the alert is a drill.

The test will be just the second of its kind and follows a government commitment to test the system regularly to make sure it works optimally and familiarise the public with the alerts. This is in line with standard practice in other countries, such as Japan and the USA.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, said:

From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it. It’s part of our Plan for Change to secure the nation and keep people safe. This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history. Mark the date, spread the word, and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.

During Storm Éowyn in January 2025, 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received an alert warning of life-threatening conditions. And in Plymouth, the system helped evacuate 10,000 residents in just hours after an unexploded WWII bomb was discovered.

Ahead of the national test, the government is running a public information campaign to notify people it is taking place, including communications targeted at vulnerable groups such as victims of domestic abuse. The campaign has also featured the first national information video in British Sign Language.

Last week, the full text of the test message was revealed for the first time, saying:

This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.

As well as making clear the test is just a drill, the message will point the public to GOV.UK/PREPARE, a one-stop site offering practical advice about steps households can take to prepare for emergencies.

The test follows the publication of the Resilience Action Plan, which set out a raft of measures to secure the nation. From investing £4.2 billion in new flood defences to more than £1 billion in a network of National Biosecurity Centres, communities across the country will be better protected from threats like extreme weather and pandemics.

Since the first national test of the Emergency Alerts system in April 2023, five alerts have been sent, including during major storms when lives were at risk.