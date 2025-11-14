One of the first 'unknown' British soldiers of World War 1 identified in Belgium

The grave of Serjeant (Sjt) William Augustus Fritz of 4th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers has been identified near Mons in Belgium more than 111 years after his death. A rededication service took place yesterday (13 November 2025) at CWGC St Symphorien Military Cemetery.

Sjt Fritz was born in 1880 in either Westminster or Mayfair, the records are unclear. At the outbreak of the World War 1, 4th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers mobilised for the Western Front and landed at Le Havre on 13 August 1914. On the morning of 23 August 1914, the battalion was north of Mons, holding outposts along the canal at Nimy. The Germans attacked with at least four battalions of infantry as well as cavalry and artillery. The battalion suffered heavy casualties at the bridges over the canal from rifle and artillery fire. Practically all the machine gun detachment under Lieutenant (Lt) Maurice James Dease VC, was killed or wounded. Lt Dease was wounded multiple times and was eventually killed. He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions that day.

Just after 1pm the first order to retire was given. The final order to retire was received at 1.40pm . Famously, Private (Pte) Sidney Frank Godley VC offered to stay behind and single handedly defended the railway bridge at Nimy while the rest of the section retreated. He was wounded twice and eventually taken prisoner. Pte Godley was also awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions that day.

The battalion reported casualties of around three Officers and a hundred and fifty men. Sjt Fritz was one of those killed that day. He was 34 years old and left a widow and young daughter.

It was during the Battle of Mons that the first shots were fired by the British Expeditionary Force (BEF). The loss of Mons forced the BEF into a long retreat towards the River Marne in France where German forces were finally stopped in September 1914.

The remains of many of those killed at Nimy on 23 August 1914, were recovered by the Germans and buried in St Symphorien Military Cemetery. SjtFritz is now known to have been amongst those buried there although he was not identifiable at the time. As he was missing, Sjt Fritz had been commemorated on the La Ferté-sous-Jouarre Memorial.

His grave was identified after a researcher submitted evidence to CWGCshowing that Sjt Fritz was buried there. After further research by CWGC, the National Army Museum and JCCC, their findings were confirmed.

The new headstone for Sjt Fritz (Crown Copyright)

The rededication service was organised by JCCC and was conducted by the Rev David Jeal CF, Chaplain to The Royal Dragoon Guards. It was attended by serving personnel of 1st Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, 5th Battalion The Rifles and personnel currently based at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons.

Rosie Barron, JCCC Caseworker, said:

It has been a privilege to have worked with The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers to organise the rededication service for Sjt Fritz yesterday. Like many members of the BEF who arrived in France and Belgium in August 1914, he would have had little clue as to the catastrophe which would play out in Europe for the next 4 years. He did his duty and paid the ultimate sacrifice in the very first action of the war. It is important that men such as Sjt Fritz are remembered.

Rev David Jeal CF (Chaplain to the Forces) said:

Yesterday’s service was not only an act of remembrance but an act of recognition. In rededicating Sjt Fritz’s grave, we return his name to its rightful place among his comrades and ensure his story is remembered with honour and gratitude. It is a privilege to stand here, giving thanks for his courage and for all who served with him.

The bugler sounds Last Post and Reveille during the service (Crown Copyright)

The CWGC has now replaced Sjt Fritz’s headstone, its Director of Commemorations, Rich Hills, said: