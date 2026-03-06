RUSI
|Printable version
One Operator, Many Platforms: Unlocking the Full Potential of Attritable Mass
One-to-many control of drones makes mass truly usable, circumventing the limiting factor of human attention.
Ukraine’s use of uncrewed platforms is challenging a long-standing Western preference for small numbers of exquisite platforms. It is also a reminder that mass still matters. Through a combination of uncrewed surface vessels, deception and persistence, Ukraine has compelled Russia’s Black Sea fleet to disperse, despite lacking a conventional navy. On land, low-cost first-person-view drones have repeatedly disabled tanks and other armoured vehicles at a fraction of their value.
The lesson here is not that classic constraints like terrain, concealment and deception no longer matter. Rather, they are now contested differently. The concept of ‘attritable’ mass – reusable platforms cheap enough to be lost, quickly replaced and rapidly improved – is altering how force can be generated at scale. Exposure is punished faster, but losses can also be replaced faster.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/one-operator-many-platforms-unlocking-full-potential-attritable-massr
Latest News from
RUSI
Fog, Proxies and Uncertainty: Cyber in US-Israeli Operations in Iran06/03/2026 14:25:00
As Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion develop, several dimensions of cyber activity demand attention and careful qualification.
How AI is Quietly Becoming a Supply Chain Problem06/03/2026 12:05:00
To ensure that our most advanced systems do not become our Achilles’ heel, securing AI supply chains must be a focus for both users and policy makers.
Israel's ‘Roaring Lion’: Military Target to Political Decision in Iran04/03/2026 14:25:00
The military operations against Iran have killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and begun a war that threatens to engulf the region, marking Roaring Lion and Epic Fury as significant violent events.
The Great Liquidation: Russia’s Great Imperial Retreat03/03/2026 14:25:00
Its ammunition spent on Ukraine, Russia can no longer act on the world stage.
The Limits of Decapitation: Mexico's Security Outlook After El Mencho03/03/2026 09:25:00
After the takedown of the head of the organised crime group Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one thing is certain: ordinary Mexicans are set to pay the price as violence escalates.
Rapid Reaction to US-Israeli Joint Strikes on Iran02/03/2026 16:25:00
The US and Israel recently (28 February 2026) made a first strike at regime change in Iran, initiating a battle that is existential for Tehran's leadership. The shape of the conflict is being determined now, with much at stake across the Gulf.
US and Israeli Strikes on Iran: Military and Nuclear Proliferation Analyses02/03/2026 14:25:00
For regime change and the elimination of Iran’s nuclear programme through an air-only campaign, the US and Israel will have to contest with many unknowns.
The Emerging US Influence Threat to British Democracy27/02/2026 16:15:00
As US political norms shift and the influence of tech platforms expands, the UK must urgently reassess its foreign interference defences.